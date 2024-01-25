"That's the one thing I learned from dating an athlete" - When Kate Upton revealed Justin Verlander's impact on her fashion statement

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton have been married since 2017. Verlander is a pitcher for the Houston Astros while Upton is a former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model.

Being a model, she often talks about fashion, and in one interaction, she discussed how her husband has had an impact on her fashion statement. In an interview with InStyle in June 2017, Upton said that being the wife of an athlete helped her understand how staying hydrated is important to one's beauty.

"One beauty tip I always stand by is staying hydrated. It usually helps you do that, and that is one thing I learned from dating an athlete," Upton said. [0:36 onwards].

She also mentioned how dating Verlander has changed her fashion style, especially while attending games.

"I would say dating an athlete has had an effect on my personal style. I definitely get very creative with going-to-game outfits. Overall, I've become a little bit more casual and found different ways to spice up a baseball hat," she added.

Kate Upton's modeling career

Hailing from St. Joseph, Michigan, Kate Upton embarked on her modeling career after auditioning, signing with Elite Model Management in Miami in 2008. She moved to New York to focus more on her modeling career and signed with IMG Models.

Her career picked up as she signed for numerous brands and became a well-known face in fashion circles. She was the face of Guess's cover for the 2010–11 edition.

For the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, she first appeared in 2011 and went on to be a constant feature for the magazine until 2017. She was the cover model for the 2012, 2013 and 2017 editions.

Upton has also appeared in other magazines like Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, V, Mademoiselle, LOVE, GQ, Cosmopolitan, Glamour and Esquire. She won the Model of the Year at the 10th annual Style Awards at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in 2013.

She has walked the ramp for all the big fashion houses, including David Yurman, Sam Edelman, Betsey Johnson, Guess, Victoria's Secret, Express and Bare Necessities.

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton embraced parenthood when they welcomed their daughter, Genevieve, in Nov. 2018.

