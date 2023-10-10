In Photos: Justin Verlander takes a page from Nicolas Cage, unveils $284,350 worth Eleanor replica from 'Gone in 60 Seconds'

Justin Verlander's passion for cars is no secret to the world. Just a few months ago, the baseball star took to Instagram to reveal the latest addition to his collection. It's reported that the 39-year-old baseball player patiently waited six months to acquire a replica of the iconic Eleanor for himself.

The Eleanor Mustang based on the performance-oriented Shelby GT500 variant, was a star vehicle in the 2000 remake of the famous movie ‘Gone in 60 seconds’ starring Nicolas Cage. In 2018, Fusion Motor Company acquired the rights to manufacture and officially distribute replicas of this renowned car.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

His fans poured their love for the man and his car on the post.

Source :Instagram

“did not know he had an Eleanor and now I like him even more 😂” – Wrote one follower

“Absolutely my man crush forever now! Awesome awesome car” – wrote another follower

“Love that car and the movie! Greet choice” – wrote an admirer

“Good God that’s an amazing machine!” – wrote another follower

Justin Verlander proudly flaunted his Eleanor replica parked next to his Ford GT on his Instagram handle. He posted the photo of both his cars in their full glory with the caption:

“They’re resting together like it’s supposed to be. Family. #fordgt #eleanormustang #racingstripes @ford” – Justin’s Instagram

It is reported that he paid up to $284.350 for his custom-made car.

Justin Verlander plays as a starting pitcher for the Houston Astros. He is also considered the most successful and accomplished baseball star of his generation. Justin started his career with the Detroit Tigers in 2005 and later joined the Houston Astros of MLB in 2017.

Justin Verlander’s net worth in 2023

As one of the most successful and popular baseball athletes, Justin Verlander has garnered a lot of brand endorsements and partnerships throughout his career. The two World Series champion has always performed exceptionally well on the field and has righteously accumulated his net worth to a whopping $150 million.