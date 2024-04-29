In Photos: Kodai Senga's City Connect glove features ghost fork design matching Mets star's unique pitching grip

Famed NY Mets pitcher Kodai Senga has yet to make a start this season for the ballclub from Queens. The RHP was diagnosed with a moderate posterior capsule strain in the shoulder of his pitching arm during spring training. Since then, the organization put him on the 60-day injured list on April 10.

During the series against the Cardinals at Citi Field this weekend, the Mets unveiled their highly anticipated City Connect jerseys. In the second game of the three-game series on Saturday, the New York players donned their dark gray-striped City Connect uniforms. An eye-catching moment was the special glove of pitcher Kodai Senga, who is still on IL.

His white and purple-colored glove features a ghost fork design. This design is fitting for a pitcher who is the only one in the league to throw a ghost fork pitch that mysteriously deviates in the air, makes a batter swing, and on most occasions fails to make contact with it, thereby striking out in the process.

Take a look at Kodai Senga's special city connection pitching glove here:

The famed ghost fork pitch origins are unknown but Senga is one of the first starting pitchers to use it in the big leagues. The whiff rate and the shape of the ball lure the hitters to swing at it while it blows past them.

Kodai's ace weapon hasn't been observed this campaign so far since the Japanese injured his throwing shoulder, thereby depleting the Mets bullpen of a reliable strike-thrower in the MLB at the start of the new season.

NY Mets would be hoping for a speedy recovery for their ace Kodai Senga this year

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza announced that Kodai Senga would be pitching against the Brooklyn Cyclones hitters on Monday. The Cyclones are the high-A affiliates of New York in the minor league system.

Mets' fans would be hoping for everything to go as planned for their ace pitcher on Monday since this 20-25 pitch outing will set the course of Senga's effective recovery.

There is still a long way to go for Kodai's return to the mound for the NY Mets, but if he keeps dishing out good pitches with slim or no major worries in his pitching arm, then the city of Queens could be watching their ace pitcher take to the mound inside Citi Field by May 27, 2024.

