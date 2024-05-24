In Photos: Korean Heritage Night celebrated at Dodger Stadium feat RIIZE, Tokimonsta, Luna Lee, and more

The Dodger Stadium celebrated Korean Heritage Night ahead of the series finale between the LA Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks on May 22, 2024. The Korean Heritage Night was sponsored by Jinro, a South Korean brewing and distilling company.

It was stars galore at Dodger Stadium from pregame to postgame celebrations as many famous South Korean artists graced the surface in LA. Take a look at some of the Korean artists in action at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday night:

Famous K-Pop band RIIZE enthralled the crown with their pregame performance and also shared frame with Dodgers Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The band gained prominence on the international stage after their first hot album, 'Get a Guitar', which was released in September 2023.

Before their pregame performance, they were also part of a RIIZE fancon in their honor at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday. Seoul-born cross-cultural musician Luna Lee performed in the Centerfield Plaza, enthralling the crowd by playing the gayageum, which is a traditional Korean string instrument. She has over 200,000 subscribers on her official YouTube channel.

Next, the DJ/record producer, Tokimonsta, was in line to walk through the ceremonial pitch ahead of the series finale between the Dodgers and the Diamondbacks, as the stadium also reverberated with the South Korean national anthem before game day on Wednesday night.

The D-backs and the Dodgers were both looking to dig in deep to win the tightly poised series on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium.

Diamondbacks shutout the Dodgers to win the NL West series on Korean Heritage Night at Dodger Stadium

The Arizona D-backs tried to put pressure on Tyler Glasnow from the onset of the game and succeeded in scoring three runs off him in the fifth inning. The Dodgers relievers that followed after Glasnow were subpar as they gave up another three runs to lose the tie and the series against the D-backs.

It was not just Arizona's offense, but their bullpen was simply remarkable as they shut out a red-hot LA Dodgers offense on Wednesday night, giving up no runs on just six hits to win the intra-divisional series.

Now, the Dodgers will be on the road, opening a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds after a much-needed break on Thursday. Which will be followed by a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field.

