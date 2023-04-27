In Photos: LA Dodgers' pitcher Evan Phillips and wife Elizabeth welcome baby boy, fans shower love

Dodger's Pitcher Evan Phillips and wife Elizabeth welcomed baby boy Beau Gray Phillips a few weeks ahead of schedule on April 20, 2023.

A picture of the family of three was posted on the official Twitter page of the LA Dodgers.

Los Angeles Dodgers @Dodgers Newest Dodger on the roster, Beau Gray Phillips.



Congratulations, Evan and Elizabeth! Newest Dodger on the roster, Beau Gray Phillips. Congratulations, Evan and Elizabeth! https://t.co/9cnkSvkjPI

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Newest Dodger on the roster, Beau Gray Phillips.. Congratulations, Evan and Elizabeth!" - the Dodgers posted.

MLB fans on Twitter were beaming with happiness at this announcement.

"What a great photo! He has tears in his eyes. Awwww." - one fan wrote.

"So happy to hear all is well!! Congrats to Evan and Liz!! 💙 " - another fan congratulated.

"The tears in his eyes!! Incredible!" said one.

LA_Maiden @LAMaiden24 @Dodgers @EvanPhillips36 Phew… good to see a healthy baby and momma. We were a bit concerned. Congratulations! Beautiful family. @Dodgers @EvanPhillips36 Phew… good to see a healthy baby and momma. We were a bit concerned. Congratulations! Beautiful family.

"Phew… good to see a healthy baby and momma. We were a bit concerned. Congratulations! Beautiful family." - one said.

"So adorable!! So glad that everyone is ok." - one fan commented.

Salmon507 @Salmon507 @Dodgers @EvanPhillips36 Welcome to the team and congrats to the entire Phillips family. @Dodgers @EvanPhillips36 Welcome to the team and congrats to the entire Phillips family.

"Welcome to the team and congrats to the entire Phillips family." - another congratulated.

"What a cutie, congrats!" - another said.

"Wonderful news!" - one fan said.

Letty @lettttys11 @Dodgers @EvanPhillips36 Oh my gosh!!! LOVE LOVE LOVE THIS! The joy in Evan’s eyes!! Congratulations!!!! @Dodgers @EvanPhillips36 Oh my gosh!!! LOVE LOVE LOVE THIS! The joy in Evan’s eyes!! Congratulations!!!!

"Oh my gosh!!! LOVE LOVE LOVE THIS! The joy in Evan’s eyes!! Congratulations!!!!" - one fan tweeted in joy.

"The tears tho...🥹🤍Wholesome. Congratulations on the lil man!"

The newest Dodgers member received ample love from MLB fans on the internet and from what it seems, he has already won several hearts.

Evan Phillips and Elizabeth Phillips' relationship

"Happy Valentine’s Day, lover!! ♥️ " - Elizabeth Phillips posted.

Evan Phillips met Elizabeth while he was a member of the Atlanta Braves organization in 2018. Soon after, the couple started dating. In January 2020, the two exchanged rings. On November 8, 2020, the couple tied the knot.

“A million dreams come true.” The new Mr. & Mrs. Phillips!!! 🥰🤍🖤- Elizabeth Phillips posted on her Instagram right after their marriage.

The couple announced the news of them welcoming a baby in 2023, on their second anniversary.

"Our biggest blessing - sweet Baby Phillips joining the crew in 2023!!! 🥹 " - Elizabeth posted on her Instagram.

Evan Phillips used to pitch for the Baltimore Orioles in 2020. He was released from the team on August 2, 2021. On August 3, 2021 he signed a minor league contract with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Dodgers took Phillips off waivers on August 16, 2021. On August 19, 2021, Phillips made his debut with the team.

His record of 7-3 and a 1.14 ERA in 64 games that he pitched in 2022 is a club milestone.

Poll : 0 votes