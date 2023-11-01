In Photos: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. adds spooky twist to warmups with Jason Mask prior to 2023 World Series Game 4

Before the Texas Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks match, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. brought a little bit of Halloween to his warmup session. He was seen wearing the famous Jason mask (from 'Friday the 13th') while practicing on the field.

Halloween fever reached Chase Field, where the Texas Rangers played against Gurriel's Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 4 of the World Series. While the two teams competed in a neck-to-neck match, the Rangers took the win, 11-7.

Despite a horror-filled match for the Diamondbacks, Gurriel's 3-run homer brought some light to the team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLB's official Instagram handle posted a video of Gurriel running to take a catch wearing his Jason mask. It was captioned:

“Lourdes Gurriel Jr. bringing the Halloween vibes before Game 4 🎃 #WorldSeries @yunitogurriel”

The internet couldn’t hold its disappointment with the team’s performance at the game and blamed their fun during warm-ups for their loss.

Here is what the fans said in the comments:

“Too much playtime when you’re down 2-1 and now down 10 runs… get serious, or lose in front of the world.” – wrote an Instagram user

“Yeah they played like death.” – wrote another Instagram user

“All that to lose😭😫” – wrote a disappointed fan on Instagram

“Welp didn’t help…now we’re 3-1…@dbacks” – wrote another disappointed fan on Instagram

Source: Instagram

Meet Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Gurriel is a left fielder for the Arizona Diamondbacks. The player was signed as an international free agent by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2016. The 30-year-old athlete played five seasons in Toronto before being traded to the Diamondbacks ahead of the 2023 season. Ever since his move to Arizona, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has proved himself to be an asset to the team.

Gurriel has been consistently performing well in almost every match this season. His exceptional performance even put the Arizona Diamondbacks on the scoreboard to lead their comeback against the Philadelphia Phillies.