IN PHOTOS: Luis Arraez and wife Gladys welcome baby girl, adding bundle of joy into their growing family of 5

The holiday season has come bearing gifts for Luis Arraez's family as the Miami Marlins second baseman was blessed with his third child, a baby girl on Wednesday. The Marlins slugger had two daughters before he welcomed Esthela to the family.

He shared the picture of the newborn with his wife holding the baby in a hospital and expressed his pride in becoming a father for the fourth time. He compiled a heartfelt message on Instagram, which read:

"A warm welcome to our new princess Esthela! 🌸 We are delighted to announce that our baby girl came into the world today. Everything went well and both mom and baby are in good health and spirit. We are so greatful and thankful to God for his blessing of making us parents again. I’m now officially the proud dad of 3 beautiful princesses. An amazing addition to our family!" - Luis Arraez.

The heartfelt post from the Marlins star struck a chord with his followers as Marlins teammate and All-Star center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. also chimed in with a congratulatory message for the happy family.

Gladys gave birth to their first daughter, Emma Luisana, in 2017 before welcoming a second baby, Esther, in 2019. The Marlins slugger celebrated her wife's birthday in April this year, revealing that the duo were expecting their third child this year.

2023 was filled with joyous moments for Arraez's family

The two-time All-Star and batting champion had a memorable 2023 as he finally got to perform in front of his biggest supporters, his parents, in September.

Arraez's parents, Ernesto and Maria, had never seen their son play in the MLB before the slugger arranged for their visit to the United States for a game against the Brewers in September. Arraez's wife, Gladys, was also present at the ballpark with his two daughters.

"I felt super proud to see my boy around them, and I've been so overwhelmed by the support from the coaches for us from everybody. I'm super proud," Ernesto said, as interpreted by El ExtraBase's Daniel Álvarez-Montes.

