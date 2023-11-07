In Photos: Manny Machado’s lavish $10,000,000 Coronado mansion with curved infinity pool connecting San Diego coastline

Manny Machado, the San Diego Padres' third baseman and shortstop, inked a $300 million, 10-year contract in 2019. It's among the biggest free-agent deals in the annals of American sports.

Since 2014, the baseball player has been wed to Yainee Alonso, the sister of Yonder Alonso, a professional baseball player. Machado own an expensive and exquisite home in Coronado. He bought the seaside estate for $10 million.

Machado's residence (Source : Pinterest)

Built in 2009, Machado's residence is a bayfront house known as "Zee Huis," which translates to "Sea House" in Dutch.

Situated on nearly half an acre, the 7,300-square-foot home offers views of the bay and the San Diego city skyline. The magnificent 7,300-square-foot Coronado property has eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

Manny Machado's residence is a striking buttermilk yellow, and because it's constructed in the nouveau-riche Dutch style, it stands out along Coronado's shore. The arched gambrel roofing and wrought-iron balconies are two of the property's most striking exterior elements.

The expansive, curving infinity pool is the standout feature of the property. At the edge of the property lies a swimming pool, with a rock-lined rim connecting it to the shoreline.

Manny Machado’s awards and recognitions

Manny Machado made his MLB debut in August 2012. After having his breakthrough year in 2013, he led the league in doubles with 51 and earned a position on the AL All-Star team.

A Gold Glove Award winner, he was also acknowledged as one of the game's top fielders. A member of the All-Star Game for 5 years, Machado won his second Gold Glove in that year.

He's frequently compared with former Orioles third baseman and Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson because of his exceptional defensive ability. Machado, an upcoming free agent, was dealt to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2018 and contributed to the team's World Series triumph.

In 2023, Machado blasted his 300th career home run off Matt Strahm of the Philadelphia Phillies and inked a new, $350 million, 11-year deal agreement with the Padres.