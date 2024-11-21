In Photos: Matt Olson celebrates 3 years of love with wife Nicole through throwback moments

Braves first baseman Matt Olson and his wife Nicole celebrated their third year of love and togetherness on Wednesday. The duo married three years ago today, on November 20, at a wedding event in the Four Seasons Hotel in Atlanta, Georgia.

Olson shared a string of images on social media with a heartfelt message for his wife on their third wedding anniversary. The caption on the post read:

"Happy 3rd anniversary to my better half 🍻"

Both Matt Olson and Nicole hail from the state of Georgia; while Matt is from Atlanta, she is from Johns Creek. The couple dated for years before deciding to get married on November 20, 2021.

"A day I’ll never forget. A special weekend with friends and family. 11/20/21. So happy to call you my wife- I love you," Olsen posted.

Olson attended Parkview High School in Lilburn, Georgia. He continued to impress the recruiters throughout his performances in high school until his graduation in 2012.

Matt Olson had committed to play college baseball with the Vanderbilt Commodores, but instead, the Oakland A's selected him in the first round of the 2012 MLB draft, and he decided to sign with them. After impressing in the minor leagues, he was promoted to the big league roster in September 2016.

After six seasons with Oakland, earning two Golden Glove awards and an All-Star nod, he was traded to the Braves in a five-player trade before the start of the 2022 season. He signed an eight-year $168 million contract extension in Atlanta and has been an integral part of the roster since then.

Olson has been impressive since making the switch to his hometown ballclub in the big leagues. He finished the 2024 season with a .247 average, 29 home runs, 98 RBIs, and .790 OPS.

Matt Olson and Nicole eagerly await the arrival of their first child together

Matt Olson and his wife Nicole announced their pregnancy in June. As the due date nears, the duo is expecting the arrival of their newborn next month. The caption on the announcement post read:

"Cooper is getting a baby brother this December 🥹🩵"

The couple are loving dog parents to their black Labrador Retriever, Cooper. They got him in 2020 back when he was still with the Oakland A's.

