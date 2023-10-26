In Photos: Max Scherzer's impressive car collection, ft. $120,000 worth Tesla Model X series

Max Scherzer has been one of the best pitchers of this era. Though his career does not have much longer, he is a surefire Hall of Famer and currently one of the most expensive pitchers in the entire sport. Just recently, he signed the biggest contract in baseball history for AAV.

That and many other things give him an astonishing net worth of $120 million. He's worth quite a lot, which means he can afford to do almost anything he wants. That includes buying a lot of cars.

The former New York Mets star has amassed a lot of very nice cars, and his collection costs a pretty penny. He has the following impressive cars:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Porsche Taycan Turbo S

Tesla Model S

Tesla Model X (worth $120,000)

A look at Max Scherzer's car collection (Image via 21 motoring)

It's safe to say that Scherzer is a pretty big fan of the Tesla brand, as he has two of their most expensive cars in his collection.

Max Scherzer looking for another World Series ring

Max Scherzer has a World Series ring to his name, something his franchise cannot say. He won it all with the Washington Nationals in 2019, and he was pitching during the critical Game 7.

Max Scherzer wants another WS ring

The Texas Rangers would like to get more of that performance this year. He hasn't been as dominant this year, and he has struggled at times. He did not fare well in the ALCS.

His first start against the Houston Astros was poor, but his work in Game 7 was decent enough, and he did well enough to put them in a position to win, which they did. They will need a little stronger performance from the future Hall of Famer if they're to finally add their name to the list of World Series winners.

Scherzer has the talent, the pedigree and the history to do so. He's been in this situation before and come through. Can he do it one more time?