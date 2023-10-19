In Photos: Max Scherzer's luxurious $15,000,000 Florida mansion with yacht dock access

Max Scherzer is the highest-paid MLB player as of 2023. As per Spotrac, the New York Mets pitcher signed a three-year, $130 million contract with the franchise last year.

Scherzer is making a fortune through his deal with the Mets and he isn't shying away from spending his money.

As per reports, Scherzer paid a whopping $15 million for a Florida home in April this year. The five-bedroom waterfront property in Jupiter, Florida, previously belonged to newspaper publisher Robert Smylie, who purchased the home in 1999 for around $2.9 million.

Scherzer's mansion is situated on over half an acre and spans over 7,200 square feet. It has five bathrooms, a kitchen, a huge living room and 325 feet of waterfront space with a docking area for a yacht.

The residents of the gated community also have the option to join the Admirals Cove Premier Club, which features a golf course, tennis center, yacht club, several restaurants, and a marina.

Here are some photos of Scherzer's lavish home, including the classy interiors:

Image Credits - Brodigan Photography

Image Credits - Brodigan Photography

Image Credits - Brodigan Photography

Image Credits - Brodigan Photography

Image Credits - Brodigan Photography

Image Credits - Brodigan Photography

Scherzer and his wife Erica also own another property in the gated community. In 2020, they spent around $9.8 million on the waterfront house, which is located on the same street.

Max Scherzer net worth: How much is the Mets pitcher worth in 2023?

As per reports, Max Scherzer is worth $130 million in 2023. He has accumulated most of his wealth through his MLB career and currently earns an annual average salary of $43.33 million from his deal with the New York Mets.

Moreover, Scherzer makes around $1 million annually through his endorsement deals with Nike, Rawlings, Indeed and ARIA Exchange among other brands.