In Photos: Miami Marlins scoreboard operator roasts city of Detroit during game vs Tigers

The Miami Marlins won their series finale against the Detroit Tigers 8-6 on Sunday and didn’t leave any opportunity to roast the Tigers, including Miami's scoreboard operator

Garrett Cooper’s two-run homer in the seventh inning, followed by Tyler Holton’s solo home run in the eighth gave the Marlins a three-run swing and a two-home run lead. That also sealed their series against the Tigers at the loanDepot Park.

In the last 10 games, the Tigers have lost seven and they currently hold a record of 47-59. The Miami Marlins scoreboard operator decided to roast the Detroit city. Jomboy Media shared a post following the Tigers' latest defeat:

“The Marlins scoreboard operator is just roasting Detroit” – the post read.

“Since 1950- Detroit has lost 65% of its population” “Only 2 actual tigers live in the Detroit zoo” – read the scoreboard.

A few days ago, the Milwaukee Brewers scoreboard operators also did something similar on Elly De La Cruz of the Tigers.

“Brewers Scoreboard crew won't troll Elly again” - @EvilJoeyVotto

Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera makes last appearance in Miami

Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Detroit Tigers ace slugger Miguel Cabrera will retire from the MLB at the end of this season.

He had played his first five seasons with the Miami Marlins. He doubled and walked during his last appearance in Miami. Cabrera got replaced for a pinch-runner after reaching a walk in the seventh inning as fans cheered for him.

Cabrera has been one of the best hitters for Detroit. He's a two-time AL MVP and won the AL Triple Crown in 2012, which made him the first player to do it since Carl Yastrzemski in 1967.

He has been a MLB All-Star 12 times since he made his MLB debut in 2003.