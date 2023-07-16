In Photos: MLB wife Mallory Pugh Swanson and Dansby Swanson's cozy pasta date unveiled

Dansby Swanson, a talented baseball player, and Mallory Pugh, a gifted soccer player, recently had a romantic pasta date. It was a sweet sign of their love and closeness.

The newlyweds were seen walking hand in hand on a sunny day with their adorable canine companion. The couple got married earlier this year.

Fans could not help but swoon over Mallory Pugh's love and happiness as she shared a series of breathtaking images from their outing on Instagram with the caption ''lil bits of joy''.

Here are the pics:

The couple's sincere affection for one another was evident in the photos, which also exuded happiness and contentment.

Even though Pugh and Swanson are top athletes in their respective sports, it's their unwavering love and respect for one another that stands out. Their pasta date demonstrated not only their mutual love of good food but also their appreciation for the little things in life.

Dansby Swanson and Mallory Swanson's marriage

Dansby Swanson and Mallory Pugh

The enchanting romance between Dansby Swanson and Mallory Pugh transcends sports. The two were introduced by Jace Peterson, a former Atlanta Braves teammate who also happens to be married to Brianna, Mallory's sister.

They had no idea that this chance encounter would lead to a remarkable love story. Dansby and Mallory developed a closer relationship over four years. In 2021, as Swanson basked in the glory of winning the World Series with the Atlanta Braves, he felt it was the perfect time to take their relationship to the next level.

As they were overcome with overwhelming joy and anticipation, the athletic couple proudly announced their engagement, reaffirming their unwavering commitment to one another. Surrounded by their loved ones in December 2022, Dansby and Mallory exchanged heartfelt vows, embracing the beautiful journey of marriage.

The scenic Ritz Carlton Reynolds Lake Oconee in Greensboro, Georgia, provided an idyllic backdrop for their magical wedding ceremony. Following the celebration, the newlyweds embarked on a tropical honeymoon, reveling in the bliss of their newfound union.

The love story of Dansby Swanson and Mallory Pugh exemplifies the power of chance encounters and shared interests. True love knows no bounds and can thrive even in the midst of the demands of professional sports.

