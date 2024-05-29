In Photos: Mookie Betts' wife Brianna gets swept away by Dodgers star husband for 'impromptu date night'

LA Dodgers star shortstop Mookie Betts surprised his wife, Brianna Betts, with an unplanned date night on Monday. Dodgers-Mets Game 1 was called off due to incessant rains on Monday night, and Mookie decided to share a romantic dinner with his wife in Queens instead.

Brianna Betts posted a series of images from a date night with her husband, Mookie Betts, on her Instagram account, as the caption read:

"Impromptu Date Night!"

The photos showed the couple enjoying a fancy dinner filled with all sorts of delicious-looking wine and food, as well as some mouth-watering desserts.

Mookie Betts has known Brianna Hammonds since they were teenagers and started dating shortly after meeting for the first time in middle school. The duo welcomed their firstborn, a daughter named Kynlee Ivory Betts, in 2018 and almost three years later made their relationship official by tying the knot in 2021.

Their daughter served as the flower girl at the wedding, which took place oceanside at Rancho Palos Verdes, California. The wedding was attended by almost 200 guests, which included his fellow Dodgers teammates and several executives from the front office.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE shortly after their engagement, Mookie showered praise on his wife, saying:

"Brianna has been by my side since we were teenagers. Together we've grown mentally, physically and spiritually. She is my best friend."

On April 18, 2023, more than a year after their wedding nuptials, the couple welcomed their second child, a son named Kaj Lynn Betts, and celebrated his birth via several social media posts, just like they did in the case with Kynlee.

Brianna is Mookie Betts' biggest supporter, both on and off the field, and besides being a nurturing mother, she actively takes part in Mookie's special and important day events.

Brianna shared cherished family moments from Mookie Betts bobblehead night

Last week, the Dodgers celebrated Mookie Betts bobblehead night ahead of game 2 of their three-game series against the Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium.

The entire Betts family was in attendance to celebrate Mookie's special night. His mother Diana Collins even threw the ceremonial pitch ahead of the game alongside her granddaughter Kynlee in the classic bowling fashion.

The entire Betts family shared warm hugs and clicked multiple pictures ahead of Mookie's bobblehead night. Take a look at those pictures here:

Betts is off to a great start to his 2024 campaign with the LA Dodgers as he is batting with an average of .338, with eight HRs, 31 RBIs, and a healthy OPS of .966.

