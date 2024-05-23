In Photos: Mookie Betts' wife Brianna shares cherished family moments from Dodger star husband's bobblehead night

After the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated Mookie Betts' bobblehead night at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, the star player's wife, Brianna shared some of their memories of the night on Instagram.

Despite the fact that the Dodgers fell to a 7-3 defeat to the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Betts family had a memorable night as they took to the field ahead of the game. Betts' mother, Diana Benedict threw the ceremonial opening pitch of the game in the presence of the slugger's wife and children.

Here is a look at the memories shared by his wife, Brianna Betts:

Mookie Betts started his major league career with the Boston Red Sox in 2016 before he went on to join the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2021. Having won the AL MVP in 2018, the versatile fielder is considered one of the best sluggers of his generation. He remains one of their central players as they continue a strong start to the MLB season.

Betts met his longtime girlfriend Brianna Hammonds in high school, where the couple started dating. They welcomed their first child, a daughter, into the world in 2018 and then announced their marriage in 2021. Last year, the couple added a son to their family, and named him Kaj Lynn Betts.

The family posed for pictures and spent some time on the field.

Mookie Betts opens up about his transition to shortstop with the Dodgers

At the beginning of the 2024 season, Mookie Betts did not expect to find himself playing at shortstop for the Los Angeles Dodgers two months into the season. However, as Gavin Lux continued to struggle in spring training, the team's staff approached Betts to take on the responsibility and he accepted.

Speaking on this transition recently, he said:

"This is very difficult... It is what it is. It has to be done. I enjoy doing it, but the main thing is that it is very, very difficult."

Despite the fact that he has not played in the position since high school, he has overcome the challenges and has done a good job so far. However, he is still hard on himself and admits that there is room for improvement. It remains to be seen if the Dodgers will continue to use him at shortstop or make changes later in the MLB season.

