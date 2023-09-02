In Photos: Olivia Dunne drops unrecognizable childhood pictures with Elena Arenas as LSU BFF turns 22

Olivia Dunne is a gymnast and student at Louisiana State University. In addition to being one of the top competitors in her chosen field, Dunne has also amassed a significant social media presence.

During the darkest days of the pandemic in 2020, the then-18 year old took to posting videos of her routines on TikTok. After quickly gaining traction and popularity, her fame has expanded and the 20-year old now boasts over 10 million followers on her various platforms.

While her sudden fame has brought a lot of attention, and likely hundreds of new friends, Olivia Dunne is sure to keep her "day ones" as close as possible.

On August 31, fellow LSU gymnast and close personal friend of Olivia, Elena Arenas, celebrated her 22nd birthday. Although the two met on the LSU gymastics team, the pair have reportedly been inseperable ever since.

On the big day, Dunne uploaded several photos that profiled the relationship between the pair over the past number of years. The collage was aimed at expressing the best memories the pair share.

Olivia Dunne's Instagram story had a heartfelt collage dedicated to Arenas

The pair have been inseperable since they both began competing for LSY

Earlier this summer, Dunne revealed that she is dating Paul Skenes. Skenes, a 6-foot-6 pitcher, was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates with their first overall pick in the 2023 MLB Entry Draft.

Skenes was central to his team's success this season, posting a 1.69 ERA alongside a record of 12-2 in 19 starts for his team. Dunne was present in June at the College World Series, when Skenes and LSU captured the most significant trophy of their young lives.

Arenas, meanwhile, also has an MLB love interest. Garrett Edwards, who was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 11th round, was inked to a $500,000 signing bonus by the team after he put forth a strong performance alongside Skenes at the College World Series. After the news broke, Arenas took to her Instagram to congratulate her boyfriend in a heartfelt note.

Olivia Dunne and Elena Arenas likely have many years of friendship ahead

With both of the girls showing no signs of slowing down on their meteoric rise to fame, only good things appear to be in store. Additionally, with their boyfriends both carving out lives in the big leagues, it may be only a matter of time before Dunne and Skenes make up the next Justin Verlander - Kate Upton power couple.