In Photos: Olivia Dunne exudes regal elegance as she dons LSU jersey while posing with a golden crown

Olivia Dunne, a gymnast and influencer who is presently dating MLB prospect Paul Skenes, uploaded photos of herself on Instagram with a golden crown over her head in the LSU jersey.

Dunne looked gorgeous and graceful in her glittering long-sleeved purple leotard with modest gold trim around the wrists. Dunne decided on a full-on glam look that included rosy blush, winged eyeliner, glossy highlight and full pink lips. She flaunted her toned arms and long, blonde hair that was silky and flawlessly curled.

"You should see me in a crown…" - livvydunne

Her boyfriend and MLB prospect Paul Skenes just signed a historic contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He agreed to a record deal with a signing bonus of $9.2 million, the highest ever handed out to a draft pick.

Olivia Dunne: The most followed NCAA athlete on social media

Dunne maintains a strong social media presence, with more than 7 million TikTok and 4 million Instagram followers, Dunne has the most followers among NCAA athletes. According to the New York Post, Dunne apparently made more than $500,000 for just one sponsored social media post.

Dunne and Angel Reese adorned Sports Illustrated's covers in the swimsuit issue from 2023. She has also been successful in landing endorsement deals with American Eagle Outfitters, Bodyarmor, Grubhub, and Vuori.

dream partnership with @americaneagle 🤍 #AEAthleticDept #AEPartner - livvydunne

@vuoriclothing captured on film💕 - livvydunne

Olivia Dunne is enjoying her last season as a gymnast at LSU, along with her recent video that became popular on TikTok. Dunne uploaded a TikTok video of herself dancing to the famous saying "My pronouns are USA!." She was wearing an Air Force sweatshirt and in less than 12 hours, the video reached 5,00,000 views.

In order to empower her fellow female athletes, Olivia Dunne founded Livvy Fund, an initiative connecting female student-athletes at LSU with leading businesses to win NIL endorsement deals.