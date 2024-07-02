In Photos: Olivia Dunne joins Pirates rookie boyfriend Paul Skenes for romantic concert night at Pittsburgh

Pirates' star rookie starting pitcher Paul Skenes and his girlfriend Olivia Dunne enjoyed a romantic concert night in Pittsburgh on Sunday. Budding country music singer and songwriter Tyler Childers headlined the event at the Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown on Sunday at 1930 hrs EST.

Both Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes were observed singing to the tunes of the artist as he performed in front of a sold-out Pittsburgh crowd for almost two hours straight. Livvy uploaded some snaps before, during, and after the concert night on her Snapchat account, showcasing the fun and enjoyable time with her peers and Skenes.

Take a look at the pictures here:

The concert happened on Sunday night. Paul Skenes finished a three-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates on the road against the Atlanta Braves. He had an off-day on Monday before they open up a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals at home in PNC Park on Tuesday night.

Skenes impressed the fans yet again in his most recent start against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday. While Pittsburgh lost the contest 2-1, Paul gave up just one earned run on six hits, walked two batters, and struck out nine in six innings pitched to keep the game deadlocked at 1-1. He neither registered a win nor a loss on Saturday.

Olivia Dunne has been present for all of Paul Skenes' home starts this season

Olivia Dunne has been present for all of his home starts this season and has frequently shared snaps on social media from the games. While Paul will not be playing any part in the three-game series against the Cardinals, he will take to the mound next in the series opener against the NY Mets at PNC Park on July 5, 2024.

Paul Skenes has been highly impressive since making his MLB debut in May 2024. He is 4-0 for the season with an ERA of 2.06, 70 strikeouts and 1.03 WHIP. The Pittsburgh Pirates had selected him as the first overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft shortly after he led the LSU Tigers to a College World Series win.

Skenes notably credited Dunne with helping him be ready ahead of his highly anticipated debut. (h/t New York Post)

“It’s been great, she’s helped me in a lot of ways in terms of managing all the hype I guess, if you will, and how to manage everything that goes around being a pro athlete because she’s kinda lived it. So it’s been great."

