In Photos: Olivia Dunne stuns in jean shorts while celebrating LSU Tigers Baseball team's miraculous advance into College World Series Finals

Olivia Dunne recently joined in the celebration of their college baseball team's thrilling walk-off victory against Wake Forest at the NCAA College World Series.

The LSU Tigers' gymnastics star and Sports Illustrated model attended the game at Omaha Stadium and took to Instagram to express her excitement.

Dunne shared a series of pictures from the game, proudly sporting a jacket with the phrase "Geaux Tigers!" emblazoned on it.

The caption of her post "Geauxmaha" cleverly combined the LSU rallying cry "Geaux Tigers" with the location of the game.

One of the photos captured the jubilant scene as the LSU baseball team swarmed the field in celebration.

Dunne's Instagram post quickly went viral, garnering over 460,000 likes within just 16 hours. With a massive following of over 4.2 million on the platform, her support for the LSU Tigers was amplified and celebrated by fans around the world.

Apart from her accomplishments in gymnastics, she has also made a name for herself in the modeling industry, having been featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Olivia Dunne's social media presence and endorsements

As a former member of the USA national team and a current LSU Tigers women's gymnastics team member, Dunne has achieved remarkable success in her athletic career.

Dunne's rise to fame extends beyond her gymnastics prowess. She is represented by WME Sports, one of the most prominent sports agencies in the country. She is the most-followed NCAA athlete on social media, with over 7 million followers on TikTok and 4 million on Instagram.

In addition to her impressive online presence, she has secured multiple lucrative endorsement deals. Her promotional campaigns with prominent companies such as Grubhub, Vuori, Bodyarmor, and American Eagle Outfitters have contributed to her estimated NIL valuation of $3.3 million. She recently partnered with cell phone company Motorola to promote their latest offering. In February 2023, Dunne revealed her endorsement deals amount to seven figures.

