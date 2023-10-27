In Photos: Olivia Dunne unboxes stunning pair of Saint Laurent Opyum sandals priced at $1290

Olivia Dunne is a popular name in gymnastics and on social media. The 21-year-old is a well-known LSU athlete who often stays in the limelight with her social media presence. Dunne is also famous among MLB fans because of her boyfriend Paul Skenes, a promising young pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates

The highest-valued NCAA women’s athlete also owns a YouTube channel where she posts short videos of herself driving a car and talking to the camera. The channel which was started on Nov. 24, 2021, goes by the name of Livvy Dunne and has 14.8k subscribers.

Recently, Olivia Dunne posted a video unboxing a pair of Saint Laurent Opyum sandals. The nude-coloured footwear is priced at $1290. After kissing her new pair of heels, Livvy also revealed a golden ring that she bought for her sister Julz Dunne.

Olivia Dunne says in the video:

“And also we had to drip Julz out of course so we brought her a ring.”

The comment section was flooded with fans drooling over her new purchase and showing their love for the LSU Tigers star.

Olivia Dunne's net worth in 2023

Olivia Dunne is a hugely popular name in gymnastics and has 4.4 million followers on Instagram.

Apart from being an athlete, Olivia has earned herself the status of a social media influencer. Her earnings from gymnastics and brand endorsements have taken her net worth to a whopping $3.3 million.

Dunne has given many insightful and interesting interviews about the difficulties encountered in gymnastics, being in the public eye and being a student-athlete. She never holds back from offering advice to youngsters looking to follow in her footsteps and has a foundation called The Livvy Fund, which helps female LSU athletes with NIL money and brand exposure.