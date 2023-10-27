Baseball
  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • In Photos: Olivia Dunne unboxes stunning pair of Saint Laurent Opyum sandals priced at $1290

In Photos: Olivia Dunne unboxes stunning pair of Saint Laurent Opyum sandals priced at $1290

By Manvi
Modified Oct 27, 2023 18:59 GMT
Source: Olivia Dunne
Source: Olivia Dunne's Instagram

Olivia Dunne is a popular name in gymnastics and on social media. The 21-year-old is a well-known LSU athlete who often stays in the limelight with her social media presence. Dunne is also famous among MLB fans because of her boyfriend Paul Skenes, a promising young pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates

The highest-valued NCAA women’s athlete also owns a YouTube channel where she posts short videos of herself driving a car and talking to the camera. The channel which was started on Nov. 24, 2021, goes by the name of Livvy Dunne and has 14.8k subscribers.

Recently, Olivia Dunne posted a video unboxing a pair of Saint Laurent Opyum sandals. The nude-coloured footwear is priced at $1290. After kissing her new pair of heels, Livvy also revealed a golden ring that she bought for her sister Julz Dunne.

Olivia Dunne says in the video:

“And also we had to drip Julz out of course so we brought her a ring.”
Source: ysl.com
Source: ysl.com

The comment section was flooded with fans drooling over her new purchase and showing their love for the LSU Tigers star.

Source: YouTube
Source: YouTube

Olivia Dunne's net worth in 2023

Olivia Dunne is a hugely popular name in gymnastics and has 4.4 million followers on Instagram.

Apart from being an athlete, Olivia has earned herself the status of a social media influencer. Her earnings from gymnastics and brand endorsements have taken her net worth to a whopping $3.3 million.

Dunne has given many insightful and interesting interviews about the difficulties encountered in gymnastics, being in the public eye and being a student-athlete. She never holds back from offering advice to youngsters looking to follow in her footsteps and has a foundation called The Livvy Fund, which helps female LSU athletes with NIL money and brand exposure.

Edited by Piyush Bisht
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...