In Photos: Padres OF Fernando Tatis Jr.'s Off White 'Cloud Sky' custom cleats for gameday against Rockies 

San Diego Padres ace slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. never fails to surprise with his style statement both on and off the field. Tatis has a knack for customized accessories, apparel and especially cleats. The energetic OF has an affinity for wearing a new customized pair of cleats each game day in the big leagues.

Fernando Tatis Jr. didn't disappoint with his new customized cleats for the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Monday to kick off a four-game series between the Rockies and Padres.

Take a closer look at the customized cleats here:

Tatis Jr. wore a "Cloud Sky" off-white custom Jordan 1 cleats for the matchup on Monday. The cleats had the phrase "El Nino" written on either side of the footwear and his jersey number 23 with his first name initials at the back.

Also, the customized cleats had a sky-blue arrow symbol in place for the iconic Nike swoosh. The Padres won Game 1 of the series, 3-1 against the Rockies.

Fernando Tatis Jr. went 1-for-3 in the contest and walked twice, while three RBIs by Jurickson Profar, Tyler Wade and Jackson Merrill gave San Diego the lead in the contest.

Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease pitched for seven innings, giving up just one run on one hit, while striking out eight batters in yet another excellent performance on the mound.

Fernando Tatis Jr. wore custom 'Jackie Robinson slide' cleats to pay tribute to MLB legend on April 15

April 15 in the baseball world is celebrated as Jackie Robinson Day to pay tribute to the legend who broke racial barriers and became the first Black player to play in the MLB.

The Padres kicked off their three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers on April 15, and Fernando Tatis Jr. graced the field wearing custom cleats with Jackie Robinson's iconic slide in the swoosh logo of Nike.

Here's a closer look at the customized cleats:

Tatis Jr. has worn over 10 different customized cleats this season already, and on Jackie Robinson Day, he put himself – and his cleats – on notice after an exemplary performance in both aspects of the game against the Brewers.

He walked once and drove in a run to complete the 7-3 victory for the San Diego Padres against Milwaukee at American Family Field.

Game 2 between the Padres and Rockies is set to take place at Coors Field on Tuesday.

