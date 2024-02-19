In Photos: Pat Mahomes Sr. holding a young Patrick Mahomes way before 3x Super Bowl MVP's NFL stardom

Even before Patrick Mahomes started writing his name in the upper echelons of American football, he was captured alongside his father, Pat Mahomes Sr., multiple times during his baseball career in the big leagues.

Mahomes Sr. was a professional pitcher and was mostly used as a relief pitcher, as he played for six different MLB teams and an NPB team in a major league career that spanned 12 years.

Pitcher Patrick Mahomes Sr. began his professional career with the Appalachian League's Elizabethton Twins, a rookie-level affiliate of the Minnesota Twins situated in Elizabethton, Tennessee. He also played for a short time for another Minor League Baseball team, the Portland Beavers, before making his big league debut with the Twins in 1992.

After playing for the Twins through 1996, he became a free agent and signed with the Boston Red Sox, where he spent one season until being released in 1997. He then played from 1997 to 1998 with the Japanese baseball team, the Yokohama DeNA BayStars, in the Nippon Professional Baseball League.

Then Pat Mahomes Sr. signed with the New York Mets, where he uplifted his relief pitching, and the Mets went to the World Series that year only to suffer defeat at the hands of the New York Yankees. In 2000, he again reached the World Series with the Mets, but once again, their Subway Series rivals had the better of them.

In 2001, he moved to the Chicago Cubs, where he could muster pitching in only 72 games as a reliever over two seasons before moving to the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2003, which marked his final season in the big leagues.

During his strenuous tenure in the MLB, Pat Mahomes Sr. would occasionally bring his son and the current Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes, to the field in victory celebrations, and little Mahomes would get clicked with his father inside the diamond, not knowing then that he was destined for greatness in the NFL.

Pat Mahomes Sr. has been on the wrong side of the law multiple times

Three-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Patrick Mahomes' father, Pat Mahomes Sr., had been charged with DWI ahead of Super Bowl 58 and was released with a bail of $10,000.

The Bleacher Report states that Pat Mahomes Sr. was previously charged with a DWI in 2018. He was imprisoned for forty days after entering a guilty plea. According to Bleacher Report, he was also detained and accused of public intoxication in 2016 during a TCU vs. Texas Tech game, his son's alma mater.

Pat Mahomes Sr. and his ex-wife Randi Martin are parents to Patrick Mahomes Jr. and Jackson Mahomes. In addition, he is the father of Zoe Mahomes, a daughter he had out of a relationship after separating from Martin.

