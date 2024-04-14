In Photos: Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne poses in zebra-printed bikini while sipping cherry ice pop Accelerator drink

Paul Skenes' girlfriend and social media star Olivia Dunne shared relaxing photos in her latest Snapchat update. The LSU Tigers gymnast was in zebra-printed bikini while sipping cherry ice pop Accelerator drink.

In one of her photos, she referred the day as perfect, with 76° F.

"So yummy," she said about the Accelerator drink.

"Perfect Day, 76°," she wrote in the story.

Almost a year ago, Olivia Dunne, who boasts the highest NIL earnings among all female college athletes, joined the star-studded athlete cast.

That includes New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, at the Accelerator energy drink.

“What really attracted to me to the Accelerator at first was the loaded roster of top tier athletes that use this and drink it,” Dunne said at the time of the partnership.

"I mean, Aaron Judge Travis Kelce — they all use it and they’re obviously amazing athletes. So that’s what really attracted me to this product.”

Olivia Dunne's The Livvy Fund helps 8 LSU peers secure NIL deals with Accelerator Energy Drink

To help fellow LSU female college athletes, Olivia Dunne started The Livvy Fund to help secure her college peers in the NIL landscape. Through the fund, Dunne uses her network to provide opportunities for fellow LSU female athletes.

In October, the fund helped eight LSU female athletes bag a deal with Accelerator Energy Drink. The partnership was announced on Oct. 24 through a social media post.

Sierra Ballard, KJ Johnson, Kiya Johnson, Haleigh Bryant, Jillian Hoffman, Chase Brock, Ashley Cowan and Konnor McClain were among the eight athletes joining Dunne at Accelerator Energy.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to have all these different opportunities with NIL and to have experience because it could be very foreign to other athletes at the start of it,” Dunne told People.

“So, I just wanted to help other women and give them opportunities to learn and have more NIL deals because they deserve it just as much as I do.”

Dunne is in her senior year with the LSU Tigers and is preparing to win the 2024 NCAA championship before she bids goodbye to the college world.

