In Photos: Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne rocks grey tank top & chic pendant as she enjoys relaxing day with pup Roux in Pittsburgh

Social media influencer Olivia Dunne cheered for her Pittsburgh Pirates boyfriend Paul Skenes from her room in Pittsburgh. She was accompanied by her pup, Roux, and took to Snapchat to share her day.

Dunne, wearing a grey tank top and a chic pendant, posted a few snaps of herself while enjoying the Pirates-Rays game on Friday from her room.

Olivia Dunne via Livvy Dunne on Snapchat

She had pad Thai for breakfast, while Roux playfully joined her during the game. Dunne concluded her story with an anticipated clash between Roux and a frog, the result of which hasn't been declared.

Image via Livvy Dunne on Snapchat

"Roux vs Frog who will win?"

Image via Livvy Dunne on Snapchat

Dunne stays active on social media, showing her support for the Pirates, especially when Skenes takes the mound. The couple has been together since their days at LSU. When Skenes was called up by the Pirates for his major league debut, she also joined him on the trip to Pittsburgh.

Girlfriend Olivia Dunne searched for Paul Skenes in the Pirates’ dugout

After a dominant outing against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday, Paul Skenes is currently waiting for his next turn in the rotation while enjoying the Pirates' streak, as they won their series against the Reds and tied against the Rays on Saturday.

During Saturday's game at PNC Park, Olivia Dunne showed her support for the Pirates' young pitchers, Paul Skenes and Jared Jones, by wearing a T-shirt. She shared photos of her outfit on Snapchat.

Olivia Dunne via Livvy Dunne on Snapchat

Even though Skenes wasn't playing, Dunne spotted him in the Pirates dugout from the stands and posted on Snapchat.

"Babe"

Dunne found Paul Skenes via Livvy Dunne on Snapchat

In his seven starts, Skenes has posted a 2.29 ERA in 39.1 innings. He has been delivering up to the high expectations as 2023’s No. 1 overall draft pick.

The Pirates currently hold a 37-39 record, trailing the St. Louis Cardinals (38-37) and the Milwaukee Brewers (44-33) in the NL Central division. On Sunday, the Pirates and the Rays will lock horns in the series finale to determine the ultimate winner.