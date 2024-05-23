In Photos: Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne rocks Pirates hat and black ensemble for game day

Social media star Olivia Dunne showed her support for her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, during Thursday's game in a fashionable way. The influencer and LSU gymnast wore Pirates colours, with an all-black outfit and a classic white Pittsburgh Pirates baseball cap.

At just 21 years of age, Dunne has taken the internet by storm with her blend of beauty, athletics and vibrant personality. She has over 7 million followers across Instagram and TikTok, and her fans go crazy anytime she shares new photos or videos.

For Skenes' game against the San Francisco Giants, Dunne had put together the perfect game-day look to cheer on the MLB pitching prospect. In her Instagram story, she wore sleek black jeans with a black top. The outfit was simple yet stylish.

It was her hat choice that really stole the show. She wore a sharp-looking Pirates baseball cap with the iconic “P” logo on the front. Dunne looked like a die-hard fan of the Pirates and even captioned the story with an encouraging text:

“Let’s go bucs."

Dunne had already hinted in a previous story on Wednesday that she would be at PNC Park to cheer for Skenes. She has consistently supported him and was also at his debut game against the Chicago Cubs.

Olivia Dunne gets to know about her boyfriend’s post-baseball plans

Olivia Dunne who is the star gymnast at LSU, recently came to know about her boyfriend's surprising post-baseball plans. Paul Skenes, a top prospect drafted first overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2023, has his sights set on joining the military after his baseball career.

This news came to light through Skenes' former coach, Mike Kazlausky. Apparently, Skenes' commitment to the military goes back to his high school days when a conflict with the Department of Defense prevented him from pursuing professional baseball right away.

"He didn't want to leave. The Department of Defense at the time could not come up with a great solution for Paul to be able to be a professional athlete right after his junior year."

"He will serve his country in some manner moving forward. It's just going to be a matter of when. Paul and I have spoken about that piece. We'll get him back in the military once his professional playing days are over. It's a big deal for Paul to be able to serve our country," Kazlausky told the Times-Picayune (via Pinkvilla).

It can be said that he has military blood flowing through his veins. He has two uncles who are in the Navy and another who is posted in the Coast Guard. Skenes had always wished to be an F-16 pilot.

Dunne, as the supportive girlfriend, expressed her unwavering pride in Skenes, regardless of his path.

"I have so many amazing memories with him but I know how hard he has worked for this moment," Dunne said. "Seriously, there's nothing that can top this, I'm just so proud."

Details remain unclear on when Skenes might join the military, but he certainly has a strong support system behind him regardless.

