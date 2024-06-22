In Photos: Pirates' flamethrower Paul Skenes & girlfriend Olivia Dunne enjoy romantic date night in color-coordinated look

Paul Skenes went on a date night with his girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, at the Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse in Pittsburgh on Thursday night. This came a day after the Pittsburgh Pirates clinched the three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday.

Dunne took to her Snapchat account to post stories from the night out with Skenes as the couple rocked color-coordinated outfits. Dunne captioned her Snapchat story:

"Dinner date."

Screenshot from Livvy Dunne's story on Snapchat

On Monday, Olivia Dunne was in the stands cheering for Paul Skenes, as she has been for all of his home starts this season. The Game 1 outing saw Skenes give up one run on six hits and strike out seven batters, helping Pittsburgh to a 4-1 win against Cincinnati.

Both Skenes and Dunne are former NCAA champions in their respective fields of expertise. Dunne won the NCAA gymnastics title with the LSU Tigers in April 2024, and Skenes won the College World Series with the Tigers in 2023. He was selected as the No. 1 overall pick by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2023 MLB draft.

Paul Skenes has been perfect through all seven starts this MLB season and will be making his eighth and latest start in Game 3 of the three-game series between the Pirates and the Tampa Bay Rays at home in PNC Park on Sunday.

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne enjoy a boating outing on Thursday morning

Paul Skenes and girlfriend Olivia Dunne enjoyed a much-needed outing on the Pittsburgh Allegheny as they set sail in a raft. Skenes made the most of his off-day with Livvy Dunne and also captured her trying to peacefully fish in the backwaters using a fishing rod. He posted the same on his Instagram story.

Screenshot from Skenes' story on Instagram

The duo started dating in 2023 after meeting on the university grounds of LSU. They have very quickly become a power celebrity couple, as Livvy enjoys some of the top NIL deals and has become the highest-earning collegiate athlete, while Paul has been impressing the masses in the MLB consistently in his debut season.