In Photos: Ronald Acuna Jr.'s wife Maria Laborde matches Braves superstar's head-to-toe look on private jet getaway

Ronald Acuna Jr.'s wife, Maria Laborde, matched the outfielder's head-to-toe look before boarding a private jet. Another couple, digital creator Valeria Rojas and her boyfriend Jose Ignacio, tagged along with the Braves star and his wife for the winter trip.

Acuna Jr., Maria, and Valeria all shared some pictures ahead of jetting off to their next holiday location on social media. Take a look at a series of images shared by the three here:

Screenshots from the stories on Instagram

Ronald Acuna Jr. and Maria Laborde dated for several years before deciding to take the next step in their relationship and got engaged in January 2023. The couple exchanged rings in a closed private ceremony on August 31, 2023.

The couple are proud parents to two sons. Their first child, Ronald Daniel Acuna Laborde, was born in the pandemic year in September 2020, and their second son, Jamal, was born in 2022. Together, the happy family of four are residing in Atlanta, Georgia, where Acuna Jr. has been playing baseball since 2018.

He had signed with the Braves as an international free agent in 2014 and took his time to progress through the ranks in the minor leagues. After his debut season, Ronald had made his mark in Truist Park and amongst the loyal Braves' fans as a reliable ballplayer.

Foot injuries in 2021 and 2024 have caused him a setback in his budding career, as he missed half a season in 2021 and missed the majority of last season due to an ACL tear. But Ronald Acuna Jr. is hopeful of coming back stronger in 2025 as he recuperates alongside his loving wife Maria Laborde and his two sons.

Ronald Acuna Jr.'s wife Maria Laborde shared a romantic post from their trip

Ronald Acuna Jr. is making the most of offseason by travelling around with his wife Maria Laborde. In a social media post from Nov. 4, the couple lovingly posed for the camera with some trees in the background. The duo rocked an all-black ensemble.

"Fall in love with you 🍂🍁"

The Braves superstar is being patient with his recovery ahead of the upcoming MLB season. He will be hopeful for a better and stronger return inside the diamond in 2025.

