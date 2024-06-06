In Photos: Ryan O'Hearn's wife Hannah turns heads in red checkered swimsuit amid Cabo San Lucas' pristine blue waters

As Ryan O'Hearn waxes hot in the big leagues this year, his wife Hannah bathes in the sun of Cabo San Lucas in Baja California. O'Hearn's wife shared a photo of her sporting a checkered swimsuit while showcasing the beautiful view of the beaches.

On Instagram, Hannah posted several photos of her in the ensemble while enjoying her time on the shore.

Hannah O'Hearn sizzles in Cabo San Lucas (Image courtesy: hannahohearn Instagram)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trending

"Tequila sales this weekend📈📈📈" - Hannah O'Hearn (Instagram)

Ryan O'Hearn's wife is an avid traveler through her Instagram. The pair got engaged on Oct. 14, 2022. They tied the knot in February this year at La Casa Toscana in Fort Myers, Florida.

Ryan O'Hearn thriving with the O's

After spending five modest seasons with the Kansas City Royals, first baseman Ryan O'Hearn has found his stride in Baltimore. During his stint in Kansas City, O'Hearn owned a slashline of .219/.293/.683 with 38 total home runs. He was used sparsely and spent his time as a first baseman, designated hitter and corner outfielder.

In January 2023, he was traded to the O's for cash considerations and was immediately designated to Triple-A Norfolk. In his short stint with the Tides, he boasted a slashline of .354/.404/.729 with four home runs and 13 RBIs.

After impressing with Norfolk, he was called up to the main roster on April 13, 2023. He finished the season with 14 home runs and a batting average of .289 through 112 games played.

This year, aged 30, O'Hearn has appeared in 47 out of the 60 games of Baltimore. He currently has seven home runs while batting .276/.339/.788. What might seem like a modest stat line to some actually has another added value that comes along with it.

Among all major league hitters, O'Hearn is within the top 20 of xwOBA. xwOBA is the Expected Weighted On-base Average. In simpler terms, it measures the hitter's quality and quantity of contact. On the other hand, and to expound on the subject, it gauges exit velocity, launch angle, and occasionally, sprint speed.

Having a .400 xwOBA is considered top-tier for batters. Currently, O'Hearn owns a .382 xwOBA, which means that he is near elite when it comes to delivering hits for the Orioles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback