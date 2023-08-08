In Photos: Shohei Ohtani poses with manager Phil Nevin after receiving A.L. Player of the Month honors

Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani bagged the American League Player of the Month award for July. This was the second consecutive month when Ohtani received these honors.

For the fourth time in his MLB career, the Angels superstar won the award. He was crowned the Player of the Month in the AL in June and July of 2021 as well. That was the same year where he was named the MVP too. Ohtani is at pace this season to once again bag the AL MVP title.

Los Angeles Angels @Angels



Shohei Ohtani is the American League Player of the Month for July, marking his second consecutive A.L. Player of the Month Award and the fourth of his career! Back-to-BackShohei Ohtani is the American League Player of the Month for July, marking his second consecutive A.L. Player of the Month Award and the fourth of his career! pic.twitter.com/Z59RwH9tvc

“Back-to-Back 👑 Shohei Ohtani is the American League Player of the Month for July, marking his second consecutive A.L. Player of the Month Award and the fourth of his career!” – Los Angeles Angels on Twitter.

Ohtani has impressed with immaculate performances this MLB season. With 103 plate appearances over 23 games in the month of July, Ohtani posted a slash line of .282/.447/.705 for an OPS of 1.152.

The Japanese superstar registered 13 extra-base hits and slammed nine home runs with two triples. He struck out 29 times but proceeded to collect 22 free passes.

After receiving his award, Ohtani posed with manager Phil Nevin and the Los Angeles Angels' official Twitter account shared some pictures from the event.

“Congratulations to Shohei Ohtani for earning the A.L. Player of the Month honor for July!” – the post read.

Shohei Ohtani in pace for his Triple Crown chase

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) flies out during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in Anaheim, Calif., Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

If they make it to the postseason, this would be the first time since 2014 that the Angels make it to the playoffs, however, Ohtani is on pace to chase down a few new accolades to add to his resume this year.

If he wins, this would be the second time over the span of three years that the Angels ace would bag the title of the AL MVP.

On top of that, Ohtani is chasing behind New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge’s home run record of 62 home runs. It doesn’t end there, however, as the Triple Crown is next on the list.