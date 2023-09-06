In Photos: Shohei Ohtani's body-double poses with team amid two-way star's absence 

One of the Los Angeles Angels' brightest stars, Shohei Ohtani, was unavailable for the team photo on Tuesday, September 5. While Ohtani, who missed Monday's game due to oblique pain, could not participate in the team portrait, his No. 17 jersey was still on the pitch.

The team lined up a body double in the outfield, wearing the No. 17 jersey, just like the actual players. He was led out of a tunnel beyond the left field wall after the picture was taken.

A fan tweeted the picture and mentioned that it was funny to have Ohtani's body double with a beer belly.

"The Shohei Ohtani body double has a beer belly ffs. What is the angels even doing getting an old white guy," the fan wrote on X.

The Angels' season has been filled with missteps. As of Tuesday night, they are 64-74. The team decided to go for it this season rather than try to get value for the great player either in the winter or before the trade deadline since Ohtani is entering free agency.

Due to a ruptured UCL that halted his season as a pitcher last month, Ohtani, a pending free agent, has been playing exclusively as a hitter. His agency stated that he will have "some type of procedure" on his elbow with the intention of eventually returning to two-way play.

Angels star Shohei Ohtani will be the center of attention this offseason

It goes without saying that Shohei Ohtani will rank among the most significant free agents in baseball history in the upcoming offseason. He is a mystery who does things that no other player can.

But his most recent ailment has complicated matters. His representative already said that he would have surgery done in the offseason, but she did not say what it would be.