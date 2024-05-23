In Photos: Shohei Ohtani’s luxurious $7.85 million La Cañada Flintridge mansion purchase in LA

Shohei Ohtani signed a decade-long $700 million deal with the LA Dodgers this past offseason and given that he will be in LA for a long time, he has found himself a luxurious home to spend his off-the-diamond life. The two-time AL MVP has bought a luxurious home in La Cañada-Flintridge.

Ohtani paid $7.85 million, in all cash, and also received a $3,370 closing credit, possibly to cover the existing repair costs, per Max Armand. The home was bought from comedian Adam Corolla, who purchased it in 2018 for $7.3 million.

The mansion is a five-bedroom, seven-bathroom abode spanning 7300+ square feet. The real estate has been purchased under the name "Dekopin LLC." It is after the name of Shohei's dog that went viral for high-fiving Ohtani during the announcement of the 2023 AL MVP last year.

According to the LA Times, the transaction is one of the largest property exchanges in a while.

LA rookie meets up with Shohei Ohtani, shares a laugh in a pre-game meeting

This year's WNBA draft saw the LA Sparks pick Cameron Brink as second overall. Ever since the draft and her subsequent debut for the LA-based franchise, she has been meeting players from other LA-based sports franchises, including the Clippers duo of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.

Ahead of Monday's game between the Dodgers and the Diamondbacks, where she and another rookie, Rickea Jackson were invited to throw the first pitch, the 2021 NCAA champion met Shohei Ohtani.

The video of the same did the rounds on social media, as the two can be seen sharing a laugh. Ohtani told Brink how his wife, Mamiko Tanaka, who is also a former basketball player herself, looks forward to meeting her.

In a pregame interaction with SportsNet LA reporter Kirsten Watson, Cameron Brink shared how Ohtani eased up her nervousness before the first pitch.

"He just said, 'Just do it, you’ll be fine,'" Brink said.

"I just think he’s great," Brink told Watson. "I know his wife played basketball, too, so I love them. I just love everything he stands for.”

Both Cameron Brink and Shohei Ohtani are expected to bring glory to LA by featuring for their respective teams in the near future.

