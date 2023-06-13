In Photos: Shohei Ohtani spotted sporting unreleased kicks following mega $5 million worth deal with New Balance

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani was seen wearing unreleased New Balance shoes as he arrived in Texas after signing a new long-term contract worth at least $5 million with the shoe company.

In the photos, Ohtani appeared casual in a grey co-ord set, headphones, and the unreleased New Balance shoes.

See pics here:

MLB Life @MLBLife Shohei Ohtani arriving in Texas today wearing unreleased New Balance shoes Shohei Ohtani arriving in Texas today wearing unreleased New Balance shoes 👀 https://t.co/oK4VVt04yD

"I didn't buy a pair last year, but this year I'm worried about New Balance because of him," wrote one user while another commented: "dad vibes."

The value of Ohtani as a brand has been on the rise in recent years, and his fame has become a valuable marketing tool for various brands.

New Balance will utilize Ohtani's reputation to promote their clothing division, which recently underwent a $5 billion expansion.

Shohei Ohtani's New Balance contract as compared to other MLB stars'

Ohtani has a large number of sponsorship deals compared to other MLB players. He surpasses players like Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander, and Aaron Judge, who all make between $50 and $60 million, with a total net worth of $70 million. However, the majority of these celebrities' income comes from their salary.

The Japanese athlete outperforms even teammates Mike Trout and Cody Bellinger, who both make over $5 million annually from endorsement deals with companies like Under Armour, Adidas, and Nike.

Ohtani won the 2016 Japan Series while playing for the Fighters in the NPB from 2013 to 2017. He was an outfielder and pitcher for them. After the 2017 campaign, the Fighters released Ohtani to MLB, where he signed with the Angels and promptly won the 2018 American League (AL) Rookie of the Year Award.

