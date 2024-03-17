In Photos: Shohei Ohtani & wife Mamiko Tanaka make yet another public appearance during Dodgers' team dinner ahead of Seoul Series

Shohei Ohtani is certainly the center of attraction for the Dodgers, especially after introducing his wife, Mamiko Tanaka. The duo has been in the spotlight ever since, and they continue to hit the headlines now and then.

The two-way star had his wife accompany him to South Korea for the Seoul Series, where they made yet another public appearance at a team dinner. Manager Dave Roberts and his wife were also spotted alongside the couple.

Ohtani and Tanaka are always surrounded by a swarm of paparazzi, and it was not long before the photos went viral on social media. Here's a look at the photos of Ohtani and Tanaka at the team dinner:

Shohei Ohtani and Mamiko Tanaka at a team dinner ahead of the Seoul Series

Shohei Ohtani strikes out twice in the exhibition game at Seoul

The Dodgers took on the Kiwoom Heroes in their first exhibition game in Seoul. As predicted, the franchise won the game with ease. However, Shohei Ohtani struck out twice as he was caught off-guard swinging.

In Ohtani's first at-bat in the opening frame, pitcher Ariel Jurado threw a high sinker that struck him out. In the second inning, he swung at a pretty high fastball.

Ohtani seems to be taking things slow, saving the best for the MLB regular season. The Dodgers went on to defeat the Kiwoom Heroes with a 14-3 final score. Jason Heyward drove in four runs while Freddie Freeman smashed a home run and a double.

Ohtani's performance was limited as he went to the plate second in line as the Dodgers designated hitter. It was an easy victory for the Dodgers and they are all set to take on Team Korea in their next exhibition game.

