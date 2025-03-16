In Photos: Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki treat Dodgers teammates to luxurious dinner ft. gigantic tuna in Tokyo

The LA Dodgers' Japanese trio of Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki recently hosted a dinner for the team that featured a gigantic tuna — a symbol of luxury in Japan.

Ad

Although they were shut out by the Hanshin Tigers in their exhibition match on Saturday, it didn't dampen the spirits of the Dodgers as they were in awe of the experience that was served during dinner.

Shohei Ohtani shares a photo of the team dinner (credit: shoheiohtani/Instagram)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The luxurious dinner was shared by Ohtani via his Instagram account, featuring animated tuna cutters and Freddie Freeman who looked concerned about trying sushi.

Ad

Trending

The fish cutters and Freddie Freeman (credit: shoheiohtani/Instagram)

Tuna, particularly bluefin, are held in high regard in Japan. In 2019, a gargantuan bluefin tuna fetched $3.1 million at the Toyosu fish market in Koto City, Tokyo.

Ad

Shohei Ohtani launches moonshot in Tokyo Dome

LA Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani reintroduced himself to his countrymen when he hit a towering home run at the Tokyo Dome. Ohtani smacked a two-run bomb off Yomiuri Giants ace Shosei Togo during the LA's first exhibition game of the Tokyo Series.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ohtani, along with Michael Conforto and Teoscar Hernandez, rocked Togo as they smothered the ace with three home runs in the same inning. LA scored five runs in the top of the third inning, in what was the deciding factor as the team defeated the Giants, 5-1.

For Ohtani's long-time fans, the towering blast at the Tokyo Dome isn't a rare occurrence. The reigning NL MVP once hit a ball that pierced through the roof of the venue.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The event happened during an international exhibition game between Samurai Japan and the Netherlands national baseball team. Ohtani smashed a ball so high that it left his manager and teammates dumbfounded. Unfortunately, the towering shot was ruled as a ground-rule double.

With the set of exhibition games done, the focus shifts to the main event of the Tokyo Series, the two-match tilt between the LAos Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs.

Ad

Yoshinobu Yamamoto has been assigned to start Game 1 for the Dodgers opposite compatriot Shota Imanaga. The game will be on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Japan time.

For Game 2, newly-acquired Roki Sasaki has been named by LA skipper Dave Roberts to take the mound against Chicago's Justin Steele. The game is set for Wedneday with the same start time as the first game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback