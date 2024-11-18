In Photos: Starling Marte’s wife Elianny turns heads in Thailand with a tiger while Mets star ups the ante with elephant and leopard on their vacation

New York Mets star Starling Marte and his wife Elianny Santana are vacationing in Thailand and recently gained some traction on social media after posting pictures with a tiger and elephant.

After a deep postseason run with the Mets, the Dominican outfielder is enjoying the offseason exploring Thailand with his wife. Marte's wife Elianny turned heads on Instagram by posting some pictures of herself posing with a tiger, with the caption:

"Take care of the garden of your mind, the thought that you water, grows."

In their first offseason as a wedded couple, they are enjoying their off time in Phuket, Thailand. Marte also posted some pictures, featuring him on an elephant and besides a cheetah and tiger, with the caption:

"An unforgettable experience in Thailand, Phuket."

Marte signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2007 and went on to make his major league debut with them in 2012. After eight years in the majors with the Pirates, he went on to play for the Diamondbacks, Marlins and Athletics before joining the Mets in 2022.

Marte has three children with his late wife, Noelia Brazoban, who passed away in 2020 due to a heart attack. He then met Elianny in 2021 and eventually tied the knot with her in December 2023.

New York Mets star Starling Marte takes wife Elianny on a motorcycle ride in Thailand

As they explored the tourist attractions in Phuket, Thailand, Starling Marte's wife, Elianny, also posted some pictures of their motorcycle ride together. The New York Mets outfielder's wife posted how her husband surprised her with a motorcycle ride across town on her Instagram profile.

"My God, he told me let's go on a tour but he never told me that on a motorcycle!"

Elianny's Instagram story

She shared that the MLB star surprised her with a motorbike with a sidecar for her to sit in. The pictures feature the couple on a bright yellow scooter, with Elianny's surprised reaction as they make their way around the Thai city.

