In Photos: Steve Cohen gifts wife Alex dazzling, $65,000 piece of Mets jewelry in chastening season for billionaire's team

Steve Cohen's wife Alexandra made a stunning jewelry display in support of her husband's baseball team, the New York Mets. Steve recently gifted Alexandra an opulent 14-karat white gold chain that has 30 carats of diamonds.

At Citi Field, Alexandra ran into renowned jeweler Will Selby, and the design came to life. They met while he was delivering a chain to an NBA player in the owner's suite at a Mets game.

Alexandra Cohen's necklace

The unique work was created that pays homage to the cherished group of the Cohen family. The Mets logo and the enduring interlocking "NY" are depicted on the chain.

A stunning total of 30 carats of VS1 and F-colored diamonds make up the stunning chain, which was created in collaboration with OMI Jewelry.

With a staggering $16.5 billion market value, according to Forbes, Steve Cohen is the richest owner in all of baseball. This incredible display of opulence perfectly reflects the wealth of the Cohen family.

The couple first met in 1991 after connecting through a dating service. Alexandra was a Mets fan before Steve joined the minority ownership group in 2012. He eventually ended up owning the majority of the team, as luck would have it.

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen sends apology email

Steve Cohen has unexpectedly apologized to the team's season ticket holders for the disappointing 2023 campaign.

The Mets, who are the most expensive MLB team, have been beset by setbacks and unforeseen difficulties, which caused a significant sell-off at the trade deadline. Fans are disappointed with this year's performances, which are far below the franchise's expectations.

In his email, Cohen acknowledged the disappointment and apologized to fans.

In order to create a sustainable future for the team, the owner emphasized the importance of strengthening the farm system. Despite major trades that saw high-profile players like Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander leave, Cohen's strategic approach aims to expedite the team's rebuilding process.

Future-focused, Cohen assured the crowd that the Mets would improve in 2024. He emphasized the existence of a core group of seasoned players and the possibility of significant additions in free agency.