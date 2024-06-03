In Photos: 'Stranger Things' star Gaten Matarazzo, actor Paul Rudd & others hit the field for celebrity softball game in Kansas City

It was a star-jam on Friday in Kansas as multiple Hollywood celebrities turned up for this year's Big Slick Celebrity Softball Game held at The K. This celebrity game was followed by the game between the Kansas City Royals and the San Diego Padres.

Stars like Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Rob Riggle, Eric Stonestreet, David Koechner, Heidi Gardner and their celebrity friends engaged in a softball game. Moreover, "Stranger Things" castmember Gaten Matarazzo was also there to play the game. As reported by the Kansas City Star, there were almost 59 celebrities who raised money for Children's Mercy.

This is the 15th year of the event, which has raised more than $20 million to support research at the Children's Mercy Research Institute.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On Friday morning, a news conference was held involving many celebrities at Children’s Mercy. This was followed by a farcical game show called “Friendly Feud.” And in the afternoon, the Big Slick Celebrity Softball game started at 5:00 pm local time.

The Big Slick Party & Show took place at the T-Mobile Center on Saturday night at 8 p.m.

Rain can't stop the highly anticipated Big Slick Celebrity Softball game at Kansas, who won?

Scheduled to start at 5 pm local time, rain caused an interruption, causing a half-hour delay, following which hilarity ensued. All celebrities were divided into two teams, blue and white for the game.

Moreover, players from the 2015 World Series champions, Eric Hosmer and Mike Moustakas, were at the announcers table to read the rules and do play-by-play commentary. But those rules only had little impact and this was all supposed to be a fun event.

And maybe that's why pitcher Jeremy Guthrie was on the mound for both halves of the inning. Paul Rudd, who sported a Bo Jackson shirt, had two missed swings against Guthrie but eventually had an infield hit and reached home.

Now, they only had so much time given that they had to let go of the field to make way for a 6:15 p.m. start for the Royals game against the Padres. Only two innings were played, as the team in white won the game 6-5 as Molly Kearney hit the winning run.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback