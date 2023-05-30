In Photos: Tim Anderson's extramarital partner debunks side chick claims with a slew of pictures

Since last year, Chicago White Sox shortstop, Tim Anderson's extramarital affair with social media influencer, Dejah Lanee has ignited a firestorm of speculation and gossip.

Apparently, Tim and Dejah's alleged affair came to light in July 2022 when the woman posted photos of her baby bump claiming to have conceived Anderson's child.

Dejah Lanee; Tim Anderson

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Eventually, Miss Lanee went on to give birth to Anderson's child, a son in October 2022. However, it was not until February 2023 that the shortstop publicly acknowledged the baby as his child. He took to Instagram to post an image which shocked MLB fans.

Despite Anderson's infidelity scandal, his six-year-old marriage with Bria is still going strong.

Recently, in an interesting turn of events, an online feud between Bria and Dejah took place after the latter commented on one of Tim's photos with heart eyes emojis.

Mrs. Anderson then took to her Instagram to post a mushy photo with her MLB star husband, trying to prove the existence of stability in their marriage.

Bria Anderson's Instagram Story.

Nevertheless, that didn't go down well with Miss Lanee. Afterward, she shared consecutive photos on her Instagram story, disclosing that Tim was present throughout her pregnancy journey, offering unwavering support, and continues to be by her side.

After Dejah's unfathomable bold move, Bria once again took to her Instagram. However, this time, she pleaded for privacy amidst all the ugly chaos.

Here's what she wrote:

"Moment of authenticity - I know we're all on social media, but there's a distinction between the internet and real life. In REAL life, I am a mother and a WIFE that cares about my FAMILY above anything else. My truth is that my husband and I are working on our marriage, and I'm not interested in internet games. I ask for everyone to respect my family's privacy."

Bria Anderson's Instagram story.

Tim and Bria share two daughters together, Paxton Anderson (2016) and Peyton Anderson (2019).

Tim Anderson wished Bria Anderson on Instagram on her 30th birthday

Chicago White Sox v Tampa Bay Rays: ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - AUGUST 20: Tim Anderson #7 of the Chicago White Sox slides safely into home plate on a fielders choice from the bat of Jose Abreu #79 during the fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on August 20, 2021 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

On May 29, the Chicago White Sox's talented shortstop, Tim Anderson, took to social media to celebrate a significant milestone in his wife's life.

Anderson, known for his exceptional skills on the baseball field, expressed his heartfelt wishes as his beloved wife, Bria, gracefully turned 30. He put up a nice picture on Instagram story and captioned it:

"We know how our hearts/souls feel completely. That's all that matter fr... know where your heart sit at and I expressed my heart to you. We did so much work behind the scenes to get to a space where you can find peace and happiness. You know the world is yours when it comes to you and the kids. Today gone be great because it's your birthday... I don't give af what nobody say... You know my love."

Tim Anderson's message for his wife, Bria Anderson.

Recently, Tim was also spotted wearing baseball gloves with his wife, Bria's name engraved on it during a MLB game.

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes