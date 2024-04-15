In Photos: Tim Anderson's wife Bria shares adorable moment of newborn embraced by siblings Peyton and Paxton

Miami Marlins shortstop, Tim Anderson, had known his now wife, Bria Anderson for a long time before finally deciding to tie the knot with her. The couple got married in a beautiful ceremony at the Park Crest function facility in Hoover, Alabama, on November 4, 2017. They share two daughters, eight-year-old Peyton, and four-year-old Paxton.

In January 2024, Bria Anderson announced she was pregnant, for the third time with Tim Anderson's baby. She received numerous congratulatory messages on her social media handles for the same.

Recently, Bria took to Instagram to post a series of heartfelt images of her newborn with her daughters on either side of the baby. The caption on the post read:

"Not perfect, but I made perfection"

Take a look at the adorable images of the baby in this thread:

Tim Anderson had to go through a long and strenuous offseason after the 2023 MLB season. The White Sox had declined club and player options for the star shortstop as he was rendered to test the waters of free agency then.

After an unproductive year last season, it became difficult for the veteran shortstop to find a new home for the 2024 MLB season. But the Miami Marlins came calling just in time, as they signed Anderson to a one-year contract worth $5 million in February 2024.

Bria Anderson had stood by her husband Tim Anderson amid his alleged cheating scandal

More than a year ago, a stylist named De'jah Lanee announced that she had given birth to Tim Anderson's child. While facing immense backlash on social media for his actions, Tim decided not to comment on the accusations of infidelity.

His wife, Bria Anderson, decided to stand by him during trying times and confessed via an Instagram post from May 2023 that the duo were working on their marriage, as she said:

"The truth is my husband, and I are working on our marriage, and I am not interested in internet games. I ask everyone to respect my family's privacy."

While Tim Anderson, in an episode of the Pivot Podcast, addressed the situation by saying:

"I made a couple of decisions that we probably shouldn't have made along the way. But I'm open to dealing with them and growing with them. This is what it is."

While Bria emphasized the importance of family, she decided to stand by her man, as the couple has now become happy parents to a third child together.

