In Photos: Top Prospect Aidan Miller's girlfriend congratulates two-way star on graduation as he prepares for MLB Draft selection

Aidan Miller, a top prospect in the upcoming MLB Draft, recently celebrated a significant milestone in his life as he graduated from J. W. Mitchell High School in Trinity, Florida.

As he prepares for the next chapter in his baseball career, his girlfriend, Emily Rivera, took to Instagram to congratulate him on this accomplishment. Rivera shared a photo of herself and Aiden Miller, donning graduation attire with a graduation cap on Aiden Miller's head.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

She expressed her pride in his achievements and wished him success in his future endeavors, particularly related to the MLB Draft 2023. She wrote:

''So proud of you aid can’t wait for this next chapter. bye bye flvs''

Aiden Miller's talent on the diamond has already gained recognition on the international stage.

He represented the United States in both the U-15 Baseball World Cup and the U-18 Baseball World Cup in 2022, showcasing his skills and potential against top competition.

With his commitment to playing college baseball at Arkansas, Aiden Miller has demonstrated his dedication to honing his abilities and further developing as a player.

As the MLB Draft approaches, the young prospect's talent and international experience make him an intriguing candidate for major league teams.

Aidan Miller's performance in the U-18 Baseball World Cup

Aidan Miller and His MLB Career

In the U-18 Baseball World Cup, he shone with an impressive batting average of .478. He notched two home runs, three triples, seven walks, and eight RBI, earning him a spot on the All-Tournament team as Team USA secured the gold medal.

The talented young player further solidified his reputation by participating in the 2022 Under Armour All-America Baseball Game, where he not only won the home run derby but also claimed the game's Most Valuable Player award.

Despite a setback caused by a broken hamate bone, Aiden Miller remains a highly regarded prospect ahead of the 2023 Major League Baseball draft.

Poll : 0 votes