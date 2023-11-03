In Photos: Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani's four-wheel frenzy ft. $330,000 worth Rolls-Royce Wraith

Shohei Ohtani is among the world's greatest baseball players. He also has impeccable taste in cars. Ohtani, who's also known as “Shotime” and “The Unicorn,” owns a four-wheel frenzy Rolls-Royce Wraith worth $330,000.

The Wraith is equipped with a massive 6.6-liter twin-turbocharged V12 petrol engine, which produces a maximum power and torque of 800 Nm and 624 horsepower. All four wheels are powered by the engine with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Shohei Ohtani is fond of luxurious cars.

Ohtani was also once seen sitting in a Tesla Model X SUV. The Model X costs over $100,000 (USD). Ohtani also owns a beautiful Porsche 911 Carrera S.

Shohei Ohtani's ownership of a Tesla went viral

After a Japanese news source published video of Ohtani entering the Angel Stadium with a brand-new Tesla, the video went viral.

Fans learned of the news by a Tesla board member who tweeted the video. The video and tweet can be found here. It shows Ohtani parking his matte black Model X, taking a short stroll, returning to the car and driving off.

"Major League sensation, #ShoheiOhtani chose #ModelX as his first car! Good choice, Shohei."

Ohtani has been a player for the Los Angeles Angels of Major League Baseball. He has received a lot of praise for his ability to bat and pitch and has been likened to two-way stars like Babe Ruth and Bullet Rogan.

Ohtani completed yet another historic season in 2023. He became the first Japanese-born player to win a major league home run title with 10 wins and 40 home runs in a season.

The Japanese player led the American League with 44 home runs, and he's the first from his country to have the most popular Major League Baseball jersey sales.