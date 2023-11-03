Baseball
In Photos: Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani's four-wheel frenzy ft. $330,000 worth Rolls-Royce Wraith

By Aashna
Modified Nov 03, 2023 06:09 GMT
Shohei Ohtani is fond of luxurious cars.

Shohei Ohtani is among the world's greatest baseball players. He also has impeccable taste in cars. Ohtani, who's also known as “Shotime” and “The Unicorn,” owns a four-wheel frenzy Rolls-Royce Wraith worth $330,000.

The Wraith is equipped with a massive 6.6-liter twin-turbocharged V12 petrol engine, which produces a maximum power and torque of 800 Nm and 624 horsepower. All four wheels are powered by the engine with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Rolls-Royce Wraith

Ohtani was also once seen sitting in a Tesla Model X SUV. The Model X costs over $100,000 (USD). Ohtani also owns a beautiful Porsche 911 Carrera S.

Porsche 911 Carrera S

Shohei Ohtani's ownership of a Tesla went viral

After a Japanese news source published video of Ohtani entering the Angel Stadium with a brand-new Tesla, the video went viral.

Fans learned of the news by a Tesla board member who tweeted the video. The video and tweet can be found here. It shows Ohtani parking his matte black Model X, taking a short stroll, returning to the car and driving off.

"Major League sensation, #ShoheiOhtani chose #ModelX as his first car! Good choice, Shohei."

Ohtani has been a player for the Los Angeles Angels of Major League Baseball. He has received a lot of praise for his ability to bat and pitch and has been likened to two-way stars like Babe Ruth and Bullet Rogan.

Ohtani completed yet another historic season in 2023. He became the first Japanese-born player to win a major league home run title with 10 wins and 40 home runs in a season.

The Japanese player led the American League with 44 home runs, and he's the first from his country to have the most popular Major League Baseball jersey sales.

