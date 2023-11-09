In Photos: Vanessa Hudgens shines in Vera Wang-designed black gown at CFDA's star-studded gala

The 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards, held in New York City, provided a wonderful stage for recognizing the best in the fashion industry. Vanessa Hudgens was among the celebrities in attendance, enthralling the audience in a strapless Vera Wang black gown.

Hudgens, who gained international recognition for her breakthrough performance in High School Musical, accessorized her exquisite Vera Wang gown with opera gloves, open-toed black heels, and hoops earrings.

"This dress tho. Nothing better than some custom @verawanggang"

"Such a special night presenting my dear friend @verawanggang with her @cfda award. She deserves it all."

"Vanessa Hudgens stuns in a killer Vera Wang gown at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards 💕#vanessahudgens #cdfa #verawang #gorgeous #blackgown"

Vanessa Hudgens' personal life

Following her bachelorette party, where she donned a corpse bride outfit and celebrated the end of her single life, Vanessa Hudgens will soon marry her fiancé and baseball star Cole Tucker.

On the Today With Hoda & Jenna show, Hudgens recently talked about her personal life. She discussed the importance of setting aside time for herself, her favorite bachelorette party memories, side projects, and whether or not she plans to take on Tucker's last name after they get married.

"I'm probably going to take it. Professionally, it's obviously going to stay the same. But, yeah."

Hudgens has managed to juggle between planning her wedding and running her businesses. Hudgens is prepared to reopen "KNOW Beauty," the makeup brand she co-founded, in 2021 with a new detoxifying clay face mask. The mask is the only item Hudgens decided to start with during their relaunch, and it is exclusively available on Amazon.

Sharing an enthusiasm for environmental awareness, Vanessa and Oliver Trevena founded Caliwater. Pineapple, Hudgens' newest summertime Caliwater flavor, launched in September 2023.