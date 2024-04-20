In Photos: Will Smith hosts wholesome reading session for school kids as part of Dodgers Foundation literacy program 

LA Dodgers catcher Will Smith has been a stellar figure both behind and at the front of the plate for the organization. He recently extended his contract with the Dodgers, which will see him remain with the ballclub till 2033. The deal stood at $140 million over 10 years.

One of the best catchers in the league, Will Smith took time out of his busy schedule to spend some time with Clifford Elementary School kids alongside his wife, Cara Martinelli. The event was part of the Dodgers Foundation's LA Reads, a joint literacy program to encourage and develop a love of reading among kids.

The Dodgers catcher read the storybook 'The Pigeon Has To Go To School' amongst many others to the elementary school children as they patiently sat down, listening to the stories.

After winning his maiden World Series title with the Dodgers in October 2020, he got married to his long-time girlfriend Cara Martinelli in December 2020 in front of their friends and family members.

The couple welcomed their only child, a daughter named Charlotte, on Oct. 16, 2022. The Smiths love to spend some quality family time, which was evident during the offseason when both Will and Cara did plenty of fun-filled activities with their daughter.

Will Smith and Clayton Kershaw participated in a book giveaway last year for LADF charity

The LA Dodgers Foundation has been practicing the LA Reads event for eight seasons in a row.

Last year, during the same event, catcher Will Smith kicked off the procedure with storytime reading on Aug. 1, 2023. This was followed by Clayton Kershaw's book reading session on Aug. 2 as a means to complete 16 sessions over the season.

The event was attended by youths participating in various recreation programs nearby to the event. The days were also marked with both Will Smith and Clayton Kershaw giving away a number of books for the kids to read.

Till now the charity event has distributed over 20,000 books and LADF has granted over $1.4 million in funds to support the cause. The LA Reads program also conducts many activities for youths between the ages of 5 and 14, incentivizing the winners with exciting prizes.

