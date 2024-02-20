In Photos: Yankees' $31,000,000 star Juan Soto raises the bar in Spring Training fashion by pairing Under Armour hoodie with dapper black trousers 

New York Yankees' marquee signing of the winter, Juan Soto, was spotted at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, turning heads while sporting an Under Armour hoodie with slick black pants. The highly-rated outfielder was acquired from the San Diego Padres and signed for a handsome sum of $31 million to avoid arbitration with the Yankees.

With MLB teams now heading into the full-roster period of Spring Training, Soto showed up to the stadium on Sunday and will soon start training with his new teammates.

Juan Soto was signed by the Washington Nationals as an international fee agent in 2015 and went on to make his major league debut with them in 2018. He has since established himself as one of the best players in the league, winning the World Series and the Babe Ruth Award in 2019.

After spending a season and a half with the San Diego Padres, the outfielder was traded to the New York Yankees this winter with one year left in his contract.

While Soto signed a $31 million contract with the Yankees for the year, his value for the team extends beyond the field, as shown over the weekend. His arrival in New York for Spring Training has already caused a buzz across social media.

As fans have come to expect of him over the years, the Dominican displayed his unique sense of fashion, pairing an Under Armour hoodie with dapper black pants.

Here's a look at the superstar's arrival, shared by the New York Yankees on Instagram:

Juan Soto expresses his excitement to play for Yankees after first day of Spring Training

New superstar signing Juan Soto had his first day of Spring Training with the New York Yankees on Monday and expressed his excitement for the coming year in a press conference afterward:

"It's going to feel like home, and I'm more than happy to be there. It's going to be electric," he said.

While there has been much anticipation and expectation since his move to the Yankees, it remains to be seen if it will be a long-lasting affair. The outcome of the MLB season will likely be the deciding factor for both sides at the end of the year.

