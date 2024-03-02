In Photos: Yankees ace Gerrit Cole's wife Amy shares precious scenes of son Caden embracing fishing prowess

Three-time AL Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole didn't have the greatest of starts in the spring training outing against the Blue Jays on Friday, but his wife Amy Cole shared some stories showcasing their son Caden's fishing prowess, which ought to have given Cole a reason to smile on a rather displeasing day.

Screenshot of Amy Cole's story on Instagram

Caden Cole was observed in the stories with a fishing rod on a boat, trying to catch a big one as both Gerrit and Amy accompanied him on a family fishing trip. In the final story, little Caden was seen holding a medium-sized trout in his right hand with a smile on his face.

It was long before Gerrit Cole made his mound debut as a professional that he met his wife, Amy Crawford. The couple hit it off when they were playing baseball and softball for the UCLA Bruins, respectively, during their time as college athletes.

Following a few years of committed relationships, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016. Three years later, he inked a historic $324 million, nine-year deal with the New York Yankees. Soon after relocating to New York in 2020, the couple welcomed their son, Caden Cole.

Despite Gerrit Cole's poor outing on Friday night against Toronto, the Yankees defeated their arch-rivals in the AL East 8-4, crediting the star power that was on display for the Bronx Bombers.

New York's latest acquisitions, Juan Soto and Everson Periera, blasted one home run each as first baseman Anthony Rizzo hit two bombs into the bleachers and raked in five RBIs, winning the tie for the Yanks. Captain Aaron Judge and DH Giancarlo Stanton came up short, as they couldn't register a single hit last night.

Gerrit Cole was evidently displeased with Daniel Vogelbach's slow home run trot

Last night, Gerrit Cole received the start on the mound, although things didn't go just as the star right-hander would have liked. Cole gave up three earned runs and four hits in two innings pitched.

Daniel Vogelbach, the designated hitter for the Blue Jays, scored two of those runs off Cole in the first inning to spark play between the AL East rivals. There exist exceptional home runs that leave an indelible mark on the opponent; this was one of them.

"Yeah, what’s the day? Are we still in February? March 1st? Yeah, he enjoyed that homer. I don’t forget a lot of things," Gerrit Cole said.

The above comments by Gerrit Cole were exclaimed by the Yankees star due to Vogelbach's slow home run trot, which dissatisfied the pitcher. Gerrit hinted at potential retribution for the next time these two AL East rivals lock horns, thereby taking their rivalry to the next level even before the start of the upcoming 2024 MLB season.

