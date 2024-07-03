In Photos: Yankees ace Gerrit Cole throws all-star birthday bash for son Caden's fourth ft. teammates Alex Verdugo, Jose Trevino & families

New York Yankees star Gerrit Cole and his wife Amy hosted a birthday party for their son, Caden, who turned four last Sunday. Caden is the first son of the Cole household and is brother to Everett Cole, who was born on Jan. 2, 2023.

On Tuesday, Amy shared glimpses from the birthday bash on her Instagram stories. In the photos, Cole's teammates Alex Verdugo and Jose Trevino can be seen in the background.

The lively party was held in Cole's backyard. It had a live musical performance, which played as Cole and his fellow teammates chatted and Amy got introduced to Caden's friends.

Amy Cole's Instagram story

In pictures shared earlier, Amy shared how the recently turned four-year-old helped her bake the cake for the party.

"We had the best time celebrating our big four year old," she wrote in the story.

Amy Cole's Instagram story

Gerrit Cole gives a birthday shout-out to Caden after getting his first win

On Sunday, reigning AL Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole earned his first win of the season in the Yankees' 8-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. After missing the first couple of months due to an elbow injury, Cole returned on June 19 against the Baltimore Orioles.

Against the Blue Jays, Cole returned to winning ways after throwing 5.0 innings with just one earned run on top of six strikeouts. He looked much like his former self in his latest start after he gave up six earned runs in four innings against the New York Mets on June 25.

In the postgame conference, Gerrit Cole used the opportunity to wish Caden on his fourth birthday which falls on the same day when he earned his first win this season.

"I just want to add one more thing. Hey Caden, happy birthday. I love you dude," Cole said.

This was followed by a scouting report of Caden from Dave Valle and Jack Curry on YES Network. Valle said he wants to be his agent, while Curry added that in one of his interviews with Cole, the Yankees pitcher said Caden is a lefty swinger and loves to run bases.

Perhaps, the Yankees know who to draft in the 2041 MLB draft.

