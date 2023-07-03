In Photos: Yency Almonte and wife Tori share exciting baby news with dreamy beachside shoot

Yency Almonte and his wife, Tori, shared some exciting news with their fans and followers on June 17 through an Instagram post.

In a dreamy beachside photoshoot, the couple revealed they are expecting a baby boy.

Reflecting on the journey so far, Tori expressed that this "season" of their lives has been the best yet.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The couple discovered the news of their little blessing in November, and since then, they have been slowly sharing their joy with their loved ones.

Tori wrote:

This has been the best season of our lives, finding out about our little blessing back in November and then slowly getting to tell our family and friends.

I wish I could have gotten everyone’s reaction videos because they truly capture how loved this baby is already. Baby A was definitely a surprise but the biggest blessing already! We can’t wait to meet you baby BOY

Baby Almonte, lovingly referred to as "Baby A," was indeed a surprise, but the couple sees this unexpected blessing as the greatest gift they could have received.

Yency Almonte and Tori Almonte eagerly await the arrival of their baby boy, ready to embark on this new chapter of their lives with open hearts and abundant love.

Yency Almonte and Tori Almonte tied the knot this year

Yency Almonte and Tori Almonte

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yency Almonte has had an eventful year filled with joy and milestones.

In the fall of 2021, he and his longtime girlfriend, Tori, took their relationship to the next level as they got engaged.

In the beginning of this year, the couple celebrated another special milestone. They tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony held at a stunning venue in Arizona. Surrounded by their loved ones, Almonte and Tori exchanged vows, marking the beginning of their married life together.

Their love and mutual admiration make them one of the most adored couples in the game's business.

Poll : 0 votes