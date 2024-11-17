  • home icon
  In Photos: Yoshio Itoi turns heads in Yankees icon Alex Rodriguez's jersey as tribute during special event in Japan

In Photos: Yoshio Itoi turns heads in Yankees icon Alex Rodriguez's jersey as tribute during special event in Japan

By Jared "Bloomy" Bloom
Modified Nov 17, 2024 00:04 GMT
In Photos: Yoshio Itoi turns heads in Yankees icon Alex Rodriguez's jersey as tribute during special event in Japan

New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez recently touched down in Japan. The former slugger is enjoying his time, taking in the sights and sounds that come with the rich and vibrant area.

Since landing, A-Rod has been swarmed by fans anxiously trying to get his autograph. There is no denying his popularity in the country that birthed Shohei Ohtani.

However, Rodriguez is hanging out with more than just international fans. He was also seen spending time with former nine-time NBP All-Star Yoshio Itoi.

"Amazing! With Mr. A-Rod. Witnessing a legend makes me so nervous... Sweat and huge! And thick! Thank you for the wonderful event" said Itoi.

Yoshio Itoi admitted to his nervousness standing next to an all-time great but enjoyed his time with A-Rod. Itoi especially looked good rocking the 14-time All-Star's jersey.

Fans line up in droves to get autograph from Alex Rodriguez during Tokyo event

New York Yankees - Alex Rodriguez (Photo via IMAGN)
New York Yankees - Alex Rodriguez (Photo via IMAGN)

After the event, Alex Rodriguez had an autograph session where fans could bring in various items for him to sign and have a quick chat. Those fans in Tokyo surely did not miss their chance, bringing in some unique items.

One fan brought in his Seattle Mariners jersey for the slugger to sign. Another fan brought in a small plush doll.

A-Rod Instagram
A-Rod Instagram

Fans also brought out his iconic New York Yankees pinstripe jersey for him to sign. All in all, it looked like both the fans and Rodriguez enjoyed it all.

Rodriguez has been all smiles since he landed in Japan. From dining in exquisite restaurants, meeting with former baseball players, and chatting with fans, this trip has been quite successful.

To add an extra cherry on top, A-Rod's Minnesota Timberwolves pulled out an overtime win on Friday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Edited by Jared "Bloomy" Bloom
