In Pictures: Blake Snell and fiancée Haeley melt hearts in intimate church wedding ceremony

By Krutik Jain
Modified Mar 11, 2025 05:49 GMT
Los Angeles Dodgers Introduce Blake Snell - Source: Getty
Blake Snell and fiancée Haeley melt hearts in intimate church wedding ceremony - Source: Getty

LA Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell and his partner Haeley Ryane have made important strides in their relationship over the past year. The couple welcomed their son Kaedyn in June last year. Then they got engaged in December, days after the southpaw agreed to a five-year, $182 million contract with the Dodgers.

Earlier on Jan. 11, the couple marked another special moment in their relationship which has spanned over two years. However, they didn't reveal the news of their marriage until now.

On Monday, Snell announced that he and Haeley got married on Jan. 11. The couple shared glimpses of their special day on social media, with Haeley stunning in an elegant white gown and Blake looking dapper in a classic black tuxedo. The photos were taken outside the church.

The post was captioned:

"1•11•25 ❤️."
As soon as the wedding photos surfaced, several familiar names from the baseball world filled the comment section with admiration:

Kelly Nash, MLB Network host wrote:

"These r magic 🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹"

Maria Hader, wife of Josh Hader wished:

"🥹 Congrats!!! Gorgeous."

Carolyn Pomeranz, wife of Drew Pomeranz, added:

"Wifeyyyyy ❤️❤️❤️"

Natalie Loureda, partner of Bobby Miller, said:

"Beautiful bride 😍😍😮 congratulations ❤️"

Will Smith's wife Cara said:

"Gorg!! 😍"

Madison Lowe, wife of Brandon Lowe, wrote:

"Congrats!!!! 🤍🤍🤍"
Reactions of MLB wives
Blake Snell and Haeley enjoying themselves in Glendale, Arizona

Blake Snell and Haeley are currently in Glendale, Arizona, where the spring training camp of the Dodgers is situated. Snell is preparing for the 2025 season at Camelback Ranch and earlier this month, his son and wife came around to cheer the southpaw.

Last week, Haeley dropped a series of photos from spring training. In one photo, Snell and Haeley can be seen adoring their son Kaedyn near the warning track of the open baseball field. Other photos capture Kaedyn watching his father pitch a live game and also playing alongside Snell's house pets, Deuce and Junior.

On the baseball front, Blake Snell has an opportunity to do something he hasn't been able to so far in his career, which is to win the World Series. No team in the majors have better odds than the Dodgers to win this year again.

Edited by Brad Taningco
