Carlos Correa only played 86 games in the 2024 season due to injury, with his team, the Twins missing out on the playoffs. Correa found ample time with his family in his absence from the ballpark, which continued into the offseason.

On Friday, Correa's wife, Daniella Rodriguez, shared snaps from their family trip to Disney World in Orlando, Florida on her Instagram. Correa and Daniella have two sons, Kylo and Kenzo, aged three and one, and most of the snaps featured them.

In the first snap, Correa held Kenzo while Kylo was in Daniella's arms, with the scenic Cinderella Castle in the background. The Correa family wore casual attire, with the mother and the boys sporting Mickey Mouse tees. Daniella was in chic black shorts, as is expected of the 2016 Miss Texas USA and 2013 Miss Teen Texas USA.

"Nothing is better than seeing your kids happy 🥹" - Daniella captioned her Instagram post.

Carlos Correa and his wife got some alone time, evidenced by one of the snaps. The Correas also met fans at the kids' theme park. A video of Kenzo enjoying fireworks was also featured in Daniella's Instagram post.

Interestingly, 2024 NL Rookie of the Year runner-up Jackson Merrill and his girlfriend Sammie Quinn also enjoyed some time in Disneyland, California this offseason. The Padres outfielder captured a snap of Quinn with Sleeping Beauty Castle in the background.

Carlos Correa's wife Daniella at Aneudys Duran's wedding

Aneudys Duran, the official barber of the Minnesota Twins recently got married. Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton, Willi Castro and Gary Sanchez attended the function with their better halves.

Correa's wife Daniella shared snaps from the special day on her Instagram. Daniella looked elegant in a black dress, complementing Correa in a tuxedo. In another snap, Daniella and Lindsey, Buxton's wife, posed with Duran's bride. A snap featuring Daniella, Lindsey, Correa, and Buxton was also there.

"Love, friendship, and a nice black dress 🖤" - Daniella captioned the post.

Correa and Daniella tied the knot in 2019 after the shortstop, then with the Houston Astros, proposed to her on National Television during the World Series victory celebration at the ballpark in 2017. A visibly emotional Daniella immediately said yes.

In addition to two boys, they have two dogs, Groot and Rocket, named after the popular characters from Marvel Cinematic Universe, voiced by Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper.

